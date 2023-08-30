European Society of Cardiology Congress: Traditional Chinese Medicine Qili Qiangxin significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular death and re-hospitalization due to heart failure

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study indicates that adding TCM Qili Qiangxin Capsules (developed and produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical) to the standard of care for heart failure can significantly reduce the risk of re-hospitalization due to worsening heart failure and cardiovascular death in patients with chronic heart failure.

On August 26, local time, Prof. Xinli Li delivered an academic presentation during the Hot Line session at the ESC Congress.
On August 26, local time, Prof. Xinli Li delivered an academic presentation during the Hot Line session at the ESC Congress.
On August 26, local time, Prof. Carolyn Sp Lam, a Senior Consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore, delivered a presentation and engaged in a discussion during the Hot Line session at the ESC Congress.
On August 26, local time, Prof. Carolyn Sp Lam, a Senior Consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore, delivered a presentation and engaged in a discussion during the Hot Line session at the ESC Congress.

On Aug. 26, Prof. Xinli Li, an expert in cardiovascular diseases, unveiled the study results during the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, a leading global academic conference in the domain of cardiovascular medicine, held in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Prof. Xinli Li pointed out that the results of the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial involving 3119 patients with chronic heart failure, conducted in 133 hospitals across mainland China and the Hong Kong SAR, over a treatment period of 12 to 36 months, revealed that Qili Qiangxin Capsules could reduce the risk of the primary composite endpoint event, which includes re-hospitalization due to worsening heart failure and cardiovascular death, by 22%.

The relevant study was published in the esteemed international cardiovascular journal "Journal of the American College of Cardiology" (JACC) in 2013. It was recognized by JACC as a highlight of academic achievements for that year: "The study affirmed the reliable efficacy of Qili Qiangxin Capsules and their synergistic effects when combined with Western medical treatments. This has provided substantial benefits to heart failure patients."

This study is recognized as the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that targets the tangible outcomes of employing traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of chronic heart failure. During the Congress, Prof. Carolyn Sp Lam, a Senior Consultant at the National Heart Centre Singapore and the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and an invited participant in the discussion, highlighted that this study offers robust scientific evidence for Qili Qiangxin Capsules—a traditional remedy extensively used by millions of heart failure patients in China. The evidence substantiates the drug can significantly reduce cardiovascular event incidence among patients with chronic heart failure, and diminish the risks associated with re-hospitalization due to worsening heart failure and cardiovascular death, all while reaffirming its long-term safety profile. This study raises the clinical evidence level for traditional Chinese medicine and establishes a novel yardstick for clinical evidence within the realm of traditional medicine.

