European Space Agency awards contract to Siemens and Sonaca for development of design for additive manufacturing applications

LIÈGE, Belgium, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Siemens Digital Industries Software to develop aerospace design applications for metal additive manufacturing. The applications will leverage Siemens' end-to-end software solution for industrial additive manufacturing that combines generative engineering, topology optimization, predictive analytics, process simulation, build preparation and production execution. The two-year long project, named Design4AM, is built on a strong collaboration between Siemens and Sonaca, a specialist in aerospace structures, with financial support from ESA and the Belgian Federal Science Policy Office (Belspo). The Design4AM project will result in a validated process for using Siemens' comprehensive additive manufacturing software to design and produce highly optimized, light-weighted structural parts for space applications, such as, among others, fittings (structurally bonded to CFRP panel), supports, and bipods for improved performance and cost.

Selected by the European Space Agency (ESA), Siemens will collaborate with Sonaca in the framework of the Design4AM project to enhance the Siemens Digital Innovation Platform for industrialization of additive manufacturing in aerospace industry. Based on the Siemens’ NX™ software and Simcenter™ software, development of design methods dedicated for AM will be consolidated thanks to relevant cases studies of space applications selected in agreement with ESA and Sonaca.

"The Siemens and Sonaca partnership combines the power of a leading additive manufacturing software solution with the expertise from a leading aerospace manufacturer," said Pedro Romero Fernandez, Sonaca General Manager Space BU. "With our deep aerospace knowledge and Siemens' software technologies such as generative design, automated topology optimization and additive manufacturing process simulation, engineers will be able to explore hundreds of design options in a fraction of the normal time, then virtually test them against a variety of physical conditions to arrive at the best design solution for their performance requirements that 3D print correctly the first time."

Additive manufacturing (AM) is an important tool for the space industry because it can meet structural and multi-disciplinary requirements for space applications at a much lower weight than conventional space structures made through traditional manufacturing methods. Weight is a particularly critical concern for space applications; according to industry reports, one pound of payload equates to $10,000 in launch costs. Additive manufacturing techniques can be used to lightweight nearly any kind of complex structure in launchers, propulsion, satellites and various spacecraft components.

Design4AM will leverage the Siemens Digital Innovation Platform with the support of Sonaca's experience in space applications, manufacturing features, material and process, testing and numerical methods for the validation of the chain. Siemens' NX™ software and Simcenter™ software enable engineers to explore a wide range of design concepts in an automated closed-loop process that takes into consideration engineering performance, manufacturing process and operation cost requirements. These tools can account for manufacturing constraints such as thermo-mechanical part distortion, the structural part orientation in the building chamber or the design of supporting structures. The integrated software environment can shorten the part conceptual design and optimization process, helping enable higher performance structures to be manufactured.

"Additive manufacturing can help ESA reshape everything for optimal performance at reduced cost, in comparison to traditional manufacturing methods that require multiple steps, tools, and treatments to achieve the desired outcome," said Didier Granville, RTD projects Manager for Siemens in Liège. "Working with Sonaca, we will be able to help ESA take advantage of additive manufacturing to deliver high-performance structures capable of withstanding the extreme forces that occur during space satellite launches."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens Digital Industries Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/plm.

Sonaca Group is a global Belgian company active in the development, manufacturing and assembly of integrated structures for cvil, military, and space markets. With revenues over $800M and 4,400 employees, we are leading Tier-1 player in aerospace industry. Throughout our subsidiaries and production sites in Europe, North America, South America and Asia we provide fully integrated solutions to our customers' most challenging problems from design and build to manufacture and engineering. Our integrated approach ensures that our customers receive the highest quality products, best customer service, and the most outstanding value in the industry. Visit http://www.sonaca.com for further details about Sonaca Group.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer: The Design4AM Contract (No. 4000125583/18/NL/BJ) is carried out under the GSTP program of and funded by the European Space Agency. The view expressed herein can in no way be taken to reflect the official opinion of the European Space Agency.

