European Wax Center Announces Opening Of 800th Center

Despite global pandemic circumstances, European Wax Center is continuing to grow and open new doors. The 800th center opening is a great sign of success for European Wax Center in general, but especially during this time. EWC has opened a total of 42 centers since the beginning of 2020 and isn't stopping there. This showcases European Wax Center is not only surviving but thriving.

"As our 800th center opens while in the midst of an accelerated growth plan and a global pandemic, we could not be prouder of our continued success. Despite the many challenges our business faced this year with temporary closures, we've come out stronger than ever. We take pride in our growth of centers and of our strict hygiene regulations across the board," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "This is an incredible brand – strong, bold, united and our business model remains solid, proven and resilient."



European Wax Center's goal is to continue widening the gap. They'll continue their path as the undisputed leader with a foundation built on values of caring, doing the right thing and accelerated growth. As the business closes out 2020, they'll look to keep delighting their guests and looking forward.

As the leader in the waxing industry, safety will remain the number one priority and the brand's rigorous hygiene and social distancing standards will be utilized at all locations throughout EWC's continued growth. The updated and additional practices European Wax Center has put in place alongside EWC's already stringent sanitation prove to be successful for customers, employees and the overall business.

The 800th Center, located at 3699 McKinney Avenue Dallas, TX will be the West Village Uptown Center and opens its doors today (October 28th, 2020.)

All Dallas Fort Worth European Wax Center locations will be "celebr8ting" for 8 days. Over the 8 days, DFW locations will have welcome bags for new guests, giveaways, and a fun festive feel across the locations. All DFW center guests can receive 8% off any product or service from October 28th – November 4th and as always new guests get their first wax free.

"We are excited for Dallas West Village to be our 800th center," said Jean Grossman, Chief Operating Officer of European Wax Center. "We are proud to have our corporate headquarters here in Dallas and will continue to support the local community, economy and talent growth in the area. We congratulate Franchisee, Mariam Abdo, on this exciting opening and all of our Franchisees on breaking the 800th center benchmark."



After its corporate headquarters move to Plano in late 2019, European Wax Center made it part of its mission to be involved in and support its new hometown community. They have since partnered with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as the Official Waxing Partner and have been recognized by The Dallas Business Journal as one of 2020s fastest growing Dallas businesses.

European Wax Center's estheticians help make the brand special. To encourage and foster a career in esthetics in the Dallas area, EWC will also be donating a one-time scholarship of $2,000 to local cosmetology school Ogel School.

"I was a European Wax Center guest long before I was a franchisee. I always admired the hygienic, efficient and skilled services I received. This inspired me to open my own centers," said Franchisee, Mariam Abdo. I'm proud to be opening European Wax Center's 800th location and am very excited about the West Village-Uptown location. It's a vibrant area of Dallas and home to many small businesses."

