European Wax Center EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes WINS 2024 Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its 2024 Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award win. Cosmopolitan editors and experts have recognized the EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes as the winner of the "Best Treatment for Ingrowns" category which will be featured in Cosmopolitan's May print issue, on stands May 6, 2024, as well as online on Cosmopolitan.com.

EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes combine two best-selling EWC products – Brightening Ingrown Hair Serum and Ingrown Hair Wipes – to help prevent ingrown hairs and correct dark spots. Vitamin C, azelaic acid, kojic acid, and lactic acid work to even skin tone and improve the appearance of dark spots, while glycolic and salicylic acid treat and help prevent ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts. The dermatologist-tested Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes are effective in both pre and post hair removal to provide a bump-free solution. A fan favorite from the EWC TREAT® collection, the EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes can be used daily on all areas of the body.

"At our core, European Wax Center is committed to providing guests with services and products that create and sustain a best-in-class waxing regime. We are honored to receive the coveted Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Award for our EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes," said Andrea Wasserman, Chief Commercial Officer of European Wax Center. "Our product and innovation team are at the forefront of consumer trends, and we pride ourselves in offering products which are loved by customers and recognized by media. This accolade is in good company with many others that acknowledge the EWC TREAT® collection as best-in-class."

The Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards recognize top-of-the-line beauty products assessed by its team of expert editors. This year, the list features 217 beauty products, tools and treatments as a result of months of researching, testing, swatching, and sampling across makeup, skincare and haircare categories.

European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Brightening Ingrown Hair Wipes retail for $34.50 and are available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com .

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About Cosmopolitan Holy Grail Beauty Awards

Beauty-obsessed Cosmopolitan staffers tested top-of-the-line beauty products over eight weeks and evaluated them on efficacy, ease of use, value, and innovation. After consulting beauty, fashion, health, sex, and trends experts for insights, second opinions, and analysis, the Cosmopolitan team came up with an award list. From skincare to professional treatments, the list is a compilation of the team's 217 beauty holy grails.

SOURCE European Wax Center