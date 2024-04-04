EUROPEAN WAX CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE TOP 20 FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES OF 2024 BY ENTREPRENEUR

PLANO, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur for a consecutive year as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises. European Wax Center ranked at #19, up from last year's ranking at #30. Entrepreneur's Fastest Growing Franchises is one of Entrepreneur's most popular rankings with franchise buyers eagerly anticipating the unveiling of the best brands in franchising. European Wax Center will be highlighted in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com.

European Wax Center experienced another strong year of growth in 2023. The brand grew to a total of 1,044 centers representing a 10.6% increase from 2022. All of the new centers were opened by existing operators, demonstrating continued demand from franchisees. The network generated $955 million in sales, up 6.3% from the prior year, underscoring continuous guest brand loyalty and commitment to their waxing routines.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing franchises by Entrepreneur," said David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "2024 is the 20th anniversary of the European Wax Center brand, and we are confident in our model and expect to deliver another year of top and bottom-line growth thanks to our franchisees and their amazing associates, committed core guests and strong development pipeline. We look forward to expanding our leadership position in out-of-home waxing and providing a best-in-class experience."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking system is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 2022 to July 2023 as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

To view European Wax Center in the 2024 Fastest-Growing Franchises list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands now, or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing . To find a European Wax Center near you, go to waxcenter.com .

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

SOURCE European Wax Center