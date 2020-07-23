European Wax Center Is The Official Wax Destination Of The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

European Wax Center is renowned for their highly trained wax specialists, proprietary product lines focused on treating skin problems and their exclusive purple Comfort Wax™ designed specifically to make waxing more comfortable. As the leaders in the waxing industry, European Wax Center values quality education and training for their associates to ensure every guest's experience leaves them feeling smooth and confident.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the NFL's most prestigious cheerleading squad, represent confidence, hard work, philanthropy and excellence. Their drive and dedication to ensure they deliver their best and most authentic work to their fans are familiar values shared by EWC and the quality of their waxing services. They're a true inspiration and European Wax Center is proud to be trusted as their official waxing provider: the wax experts the cheer experts trust.

EWC is proud to make strong personal community connections by partnering with a squad that not only shares a quest for excellence but is also well-known for their representation of hometown pride. In 2019, European Wax Center announced Plano, Texas as their new corporate headquarters., and their hope that by coming together with the DCC, they can promote and inspire the ultimate "Feel Goals" to new and existing audiences.

"We are thrilled to work with the most prestigious cheerleading squad in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. While our corporate headquarters have only recently relocated to Dallas, we've had a long history in North Texas servicing guests at more than 27 center locations. This partnership is a thrilling opportunity for us, and we're excited to showcase that through the DCC," said European Wax Center CEO, David Berg. "We hope through this partnership, we can inspire fans and guests alike to explore all the ways EWC can bolster their confidence and help reach their unique goals."

"We are excited to welcome European Wax Center as an official partner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The expertise and convenience European Wax Center provides will be instrumental in maintaining our world-renowned brand and image, and we are thrilled to have a world class partner that will help keep our cheerleaders looking and feeling their best," said Kelli Finglass, Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.



This partnership signifies the trust the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has instilled in EWC, further solidifying the brand as the industry leader.

Together, European Wax Centers and DCC will inspire fans and guests alike to feel bold, beautiful and brilliant from the inside out.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC) is the worldwide leader of out-of-home waxing services. Centered around their vision of Revealing Beautiful Skin™, EWC guests enjoy exceptional services from professionally trained and certified waxing experts utilizing their exclusive Comfort Wax™. Founded in 2004, EWC offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. As Experts in Wax and Champions of Confidence, a guest's first wax is always complimentary (brows, underarms, bikini line for women, and nose, ears, and brows for men). The company operates a unique franchise business model, and its network now includes over 750 centers across the U.S. For more, visit www.waxcenter.com .

About the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Initially introduced in 1961 as a co-ed high school group, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ignited the sidelines of the National Football League in the early 1970's, and as the Dallas Cowboys have been called "America's Team," their famed cheerleaders are "America's Sweethearts." The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been often imitated throughout the league, but never equaled in terms of beauty, style, athleticism and worldwide popularity. The blue and white star-spangled uniforms have unquestionably become an iconic symbol of America, and have recently been honored by that very uniform being forever celebrated in the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform for more than 80,000 fans at all home games in the new AT&T Stadium, travel to exotic locations on the annual Swimsuit Calendar Shoot and make countless appearances in film and television. While establishing the gold standard for live sports performances, the group also transformed into international ambassadors for the United States by making 82 trips to visit to American service men and women all over the world since 1979. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders made history as the first cheerleading squad to have a self-titled made for television movie, received the first-ever USO "Spirit of Hope Award" and are the only entity to have been honored with the Spirit of Hope, induction into the VFW Hall of Fame, and awarded the American Legion's Distinguished Service Medal in recognition of the many years of dedicated service to the men, women and families of American Armed Forces. The DCC continue to make cable television history on CMT with 14 seasons of "DCC, Making The Team" as its highest rated non-music show. Since its inception, the group has been comprised of truly extraordinary women chosen to exemplify the high standards of the Dallas Cowboys Football Club while proudly representing their hometowns, their country and young women everywhere.

