European Wax Center Launches New And Expanded Pre- And Post-Wax Product Line

A new line of products bursting with benefits to treat bumps and breakouts, slow hair regrowth and groom bolder brows. With everything you need for pre- and post-wax care, building your "between" routine is Easy as EWC. The line of thirty products was formulated to amplify a personal routine that will help guests get to the bottom of their individual skin care concerns and needs. No topic is off limits - ingrown hairs, skin irritation and regrowth of hair are a few concerns EWC tackles. European Wax Center wants to ensure all guests are able to feel safe and heard while discussing their skincare needs or goals in-center or at home. No matter how you decide to remove unwanted hair, this line of at-home products will enhance your personal care routine and help promote self-confidence.

"We're extremely proud of the new look and innovation we're introducing to guests with our four exclusive pre- and post-wax care collections. Our team went through years of extensive research and testing to ensure we developed a line of products driven by clinically tested results that can easily be incorporated into guests' daily routines," said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center.

The EWC line is divided into four solution-based collections to help consumers find the product that is right for their specific skincare needs.

EWC TREAT : Offers products built to prevent ingrown hairs with Powerful, targeted formulas that work to banish bumps for lasting smoothness. The category includes European Wax Center's fan favorites, Ingrown Hair Serum, Ingrown Hair Wipes, Face & Body Exfoliating Gel, and new Post-Wax Calming Mask. Designed to keep skin calm and smooth between waxes the Post-Wax Calming Mask is perfectly sized for use on the bikini line, underarms or chin area.

: Offers products built to prevent ingrown hairs with Powerful, targeted formulas that work to banish bumps for lasting smoothness. The category includes European Wax Center's fan favorites, Ingrown Hair Serum, Ingrown Hair Wipes, Face & Body Exfoliating Gel, and Post-Wax Calming Mask. Designed to keep skin calm and smooth between waxes the Post-Wax Calming Mask is perfectly sized for use on the bikini line, underarms or chin area. EWC SLOW : Offers multi-benefit body care that helps visibly reduce hair thickness and regrowth between waxes with an exclusive naturally derived hair growth minimizing technology. The category includes four new fragrance options including Aloe, Shea, Coconut, and for the first time a Fragrance Free option, each including a three step daily body care system. Additionally, the Aloe line also includes the new aluminum free hair growth minimizing Deodorant.

: Offers multi-benefit body care that helps visibly reduce hair thickness and regrowth between waxes with an exclusive naturally derived hair growth minimizing technology. The category includes four new fragrance options including Aloe, Shea, Coconut, and for the first time a Fragrance Free option, each including a three step daily body care system. Additionally, the Aloe line also includes the aluminum free hair growth minimizing Deodorant. EWC GROOM : Offers products that are built to both fill sparse brows as well as define and tame brows. The collection includes the Brow Liner & Shaper, Brow Gel, Brow Powder Duo, Slant Tweezer and new Brow Building Serum. This high-performance serum, which can also be used on lashes, is rich in hair-strengthening rice protein and provitamin B5, helps support optimal growth to build thicker, fuller, bolder-looking brows or lashes in just 4 weeks.

: Offers products that are built to both fill sparse brows as well as define and tame brows. The collection includes the Brow Liner & Shaper, Brow Gel, Brow Powder Duo, Slant Tweezer and Brow Building Serum. This high-performance serum, which can also be used on lashes, is rich in hair-strengthening rice protein and provitamin B5, helps support optimal growth to build thicker, fuller, bolder-looking brows or lashes in just 4 weeks. EWC GLOW: Offers products built to slow hair regrowth with an all-in-one formula that provides immediate color and builds a lasting tan. The Gradual Tan Body Lotion in both Fair to Medium and Medium to Tan, provides a healthy, natural-looking glow.

The Treat, Slow, Glow and Groom collections within the EWC line are dermatologist tested and have gone through several clinical tests to ensure the products are providing results and uncomplicated upkeep between waxes. Based on this testing, EWC products not only are created by the experts, but also have the efficacy and clinical research to back them up.

The product line still includes European Wax Center's secret-weapons and consumer favorites. One of those favorites is now part of the Treat collection - Ingrown Hair Serum, which boasts a 93% agreement rate when it comes to treating ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts. Based on a consumer perception study on 27 participants when used 2x/day for 4 weeks, the Ingrown Hair Serum soothes irritation caused by hair removal and feeling of discomfort, as well as softens skin and hair to help trapped hair out. The new Post-Wax Calming Masks are another product among the Treat line with clinically tested results shown to brighten, firm, moisturize and smooth skin when used 3 times in 5 days. EWC's Brow Building Serum not only saw 84% of consumers agreeing that brows looked fuller, healthier, and the appearance that brows had improved, but is also one of the most competitive prices in the marketplace. Rounding out the products, European Wax Center's consumer perception study on 32 participants, 24hrs post application after 1 use of the new Aloe Deodorant, unanimously agreed that it was light-weight and non-sticky, made skin soft and hydrated, reduced underarm odor, and would be recommended to a friend.

EWC at-home products are now available at your local European Wax Center or waxcenter.com/EasyAsEWC , retail products range from $12.00 - $39.50.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

