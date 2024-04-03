EUROPEAN WAX CENTER'S EWC TREAT® INGROWN HAIR MIST WINS 2024 NEWBEAUTY AWARD

European Wax Center wins coveted beauty award in the subcategory, "Best Ingrown Hair Treatment"

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to announce its NewBeauty Award win. The brand's most recent product innovation, EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Mist , hit the market in 2023 and has been named "Best Ingrown Hair Treatment" in the 2024 NewBeauty Awards. The EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Mist will be featured in NewBeauty's Spring print issue, on stands April 2, 2024, and is currently online at NewBeauty.com .

The EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Mist builds on the success of two-time NewBeauty award-winning EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Serum with a new delivery system and an enhanced formula. The 360-degree continuous spray applicator makes it easy to help improve the appearance of bumps in even the most hard-to-reach areas. The quick-drying formula is excellent for full-body use as it helps treat, soothes, and prevents stubborn ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts on the legs, back, shoulders, underarms, and bikini area. This clinically demonstrated formula contains Lactic, Glycolic, and Salicylic Acid to provide multi-level exfoliation and Vitamin E, Tea Tree Oil, and Lavender to calm irritation and inflammation, and is gynecologist and dermatologist-tested.

"European Wax Center is honored to receive another NewBeauty Award, this time for our EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Mist. At EWC, we prioritize our guests' needs in between waxing reservations by providing a collection of proprietary products to help extend and enhance their results. Our Ingrown Hair Serum continues to be a best-seller, and this mist version is our way of providing guests with the formula they love in a new, continuous spray format that doesn't need to be rubbed in and is great for all-over use. Our team is proud to receive this award and looks forward to continuing to transform and lead in the out-of-home hair removal industry."—European Wax Center Chief Commercial Officer Andrea Wasserman.

The NewBeauty Awards have long been recognized as a leading and trusted awards program franchise in the beauty space. This year's 375+ winners and expanded categories represent daily beauty essentials, game-changing innovations, and effective solutions to their readers' biggest beauty concerns. Each year the award winners represent the most innovative beauty products, treatments, and trends and each winner is tested and vetted by NewBeauty editors and beauty experts.

European Wax Center's EWC TREAT® Ingrown Hair Mist retails for $30.00 and is available for purchase at all European Wax Center locations as well as through waxcenter.com and Amazon .

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

About the NewBeauty Awards:

Each year, NewBeauty editors test nearly 10,000 products over the six months leading up to our annual Awards Issue—our biggest issue of the year—with the goal of selecting the top performers in skin, hair, body, makeup, smile, wellness, and more. NewBeauty editors also collaborate with board-certified doctors and medical experts to determine the most effective, results-driven in-office treatments, from wrinkle freezing to skin tightening and the post-procedure products every patient should keep on hand.

With more beauty products than ever before lining shelves both in-store and online, choosing the right one can be overwhelming, let alone finding something that actually works. Our editors comb through the clutter so our readers don't have to, with the goal of empowering them to look and feel their absolute best, inside and out.

