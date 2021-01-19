European Wax Center Ranked #1 In Category In Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 42nd Annual Franchise 500®

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (EWC) , a leading personal care franchise brand that offers expert wax services from certified specialists, recently ranked #1 in category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks European Wax Center as no. 49 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

Despite global pandemic circumstances, European Wax Center continued to grow and open new doors. With a total of 42 new center openings in 2020, including the celebration of their 800th center this past October, EWC is showing no signs of slowing down.

In 2020, European Wax Center committed to franchisees and guests to not only be the leader in waxing, but also the leader in clean. EWC's rigorous sanitation and cleaning measures have always served to create a safe experience for guests. In light of COVID-19, European Wax Center amplified these measures by creating "Team Scrub," a task force charged with ensuring the top safety and sanitation in all centers, every day.

"It's an honor to receive the acknowledgment of being ranked as the lead wax franchise in this highly competitive category and no. 49 overall, especially after a year where a global pandemic has greatly impacted everyone. This recognition is a testament to the measures we take every day to grow as a franchise brand and ensure we continue to provide a safe experience our guests can trust," said David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of EWC.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. European Wax Center's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC) is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in EWC and themselves. EWC provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the EWC experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. EWC continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, EWC offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

