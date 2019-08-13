European Wax Center Relocates Headquarters To Greater Dallas Area

HALLANDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise, announced today it has selected Plano, Texas, for its new corporate headquarters, bringing more than 100 jobs to the greater Dallas area.

Plano was selected after a careful evaluation of available talent, the business ecosystem, long-term costs, quality of life for employees, global connectivity and proximity to other important company priorities. Relocation activity begins immediately and will conclude in early 2020.

"We are in the midst of accelerated growth and are excited to bring EWC headquarters to Plano to take advantage of the opportunities this dynamic city offers," said David Berg, chief executive officer of EWC. "The greater Dallas area strengthens our ability to attract and retain top talent from around the country and makes our corporate staff more accessible to our franchise network, regional field teams, vendors and industry stakeholders."

EWC currently has a significant existing presence in Texas with 84 franchise locations, of which 27 are in the greater Dallas area.

"We are thrilled that EWC chose Plano, the City of Excellence, as the new home for their headquarters. EWC will be a significant contributor to our economy with the addition of more than 100 jobs, about half of which will be filled locally, along with their robust franchise activity that will spur significant hotel night stays and bring many visitors to our community," said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.

Currently, EWC's corporate headquarters is located in south Florida, and its marketing office is in New York City. The Florida and New York locations will close by the end of 2019. Employees in both offices have been offered positions in the new Texas office.

In addition to the relocation of the corporate headquarters, EWC recently strengthened its executive leadership team with two new hires from the Dallas area. In July, Chris Kobus joined EWC as chief experience officer, a new position in the company focused on enhancing customer experience; as well as Jyoti Lynch filled the role of chief information officer. Kobus and Lynch joined the existing executive team, which includes CEO Berg; David Willis, chief financial officer, Marc Brody, chief counsel, Jean Grossman, chief franchise officer, and Rebecca Jones, chief people officer.

With this expanded executive leadership team and new headquarters, EWC will continue to harness the passion of its workforce, focusing on its premium guest experience and developing new products for the benefit of customers.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers, offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. EWC provides guests with a modern environment for a comfortable and luxurious experiences, which is focused on EWC's vision of Revealing Beautiful Skin™, through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. So confident in the EWC experience, the first wax is always complimentary (brows, underarms, bikini line for women, and nose, ears, and brows for men). The company operates a unique franchise business model, and its network now includes over 700 centers across the U.S. www.waxcenter.com

