European Wax Center Reveals New Sure. Never. Campaign And Increases Cleaning And Safety Protocols

The "Sure. Never." campaign is centered around "Sure. Never." statements. Each "Sure" statement confidently reveals something "real"—from an insecurity, to a habit, to a waxing confession. Each "Never" moment reveals something "real" that you don't need to (or refuse to) be concerned about, while at the same time highlighting the benefits and positive effects of an EWC product or service. "Wax my bikini line? Sure. Stress about it? Never."

"EWC wants to help every customer feel confident and empowered. As we look to transition into an iconic personal care brand that's synonymous with waxing, we wanted to translate this into a dialogue with consumers that's both relatable and inspiring, and always delivered in a vibrant yet straightforward tone," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "The driving force behind our brand is creating unapologetic confidence for our guests, because even though waxing isn't something you do daily, feeling confident should be."

Through a long history of quality service, EWC has elevated itself to a place where the brand is embracing its trade, honor, vision, and its evolution toward becoming an iconic personal care brand. At the core, European Wax Center is here to help people feel unapologetically confident. The humble services are modern magic - just one 15-minute reservation can help transform someone's mood, someone's day - even their perception of themselves. European Wax Center takes waxing seriously because they take their guests seriously. Sure. Never. emphasizes EWC's innovation and expertise to make sure every person that walks through the door leaves feeling like their best self.





Alongside the Sure. Never. campaign, European Wax Center has increased its already stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols. European Wax Center has always been known for its cleanliness and sanitation, and as the leaders in the waxing industry and in light of COVID-19, has increased protocols to ensure every guest not only is confident in their waxing service but in their safety as well.

European Wax Center's rigorous sanitation and cleaning measures have always included:

New gloves are used by wax specialists for EVERY service

All tools are soaked in ANTIBACTERIAL DISINFECTANT or disposed of after each guest

Wax Suite beds are SANITIZED with anti-bacterial wipes after each guest and FRESH BED PAPER is pulled for each guest

Waxing sticks are NEVER DOUBLE-DIPPED and the large stir stick is disposed of after each guest

Additionally, European Wax Center created "Team Scrub," a task force charged with ensuring the top safety and sanitation in all centers, every day. Team Scrub added more health & safety commitments to further protect our guests in every center:

Wax Specialists equipped with disposable surgical masks; face shields or eye protection for facial services

Additional, frequent DEEP-CLEANING of high-frequency touchpoints

ELIMINATION of product testers and non-essential items in center

Additional hygiene safety and sanitation trainings for associates and wax specialists

Social distancing practices

Discontinued hand shaking and other non-essential contact

Contactless check-in to eliminate gathering in reception areas

Double Scoop? Sure. Double Dip? Never.

European Wax Center knows that with its campaign centered around confidence and the confidence guests can have in their safety and sanitation practices that they're the right choice when it comes to waxing. The leaders in waxing continue to ensure guests walk in and strut out feeling confident in EWC, their wax and themselves.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC) is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in EWC and themselves. EWC provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the EWC experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. EWC continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, EWC offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

SOURCE European Wax Center