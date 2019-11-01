European Wax Center Takes Revealing Beautiful Skin To The Next Level With The Introduction Of Cirefusion Thérapie 135°™

"To amplify our 'Revealing Beautiful Skin' brand message, as well as meet the need of today's consumers to lower time commitments, provide financial accessibility and skincare efficacy, EWC has created a skincare treatment for the face unlike anything currently offered in the market," says Chris Kobus, EWC Chief Experience Officer. "We have combined EWC's unmatched expertise in the science of wax with high-performance skincare. This unique pairing will allow women and men to reveal beautiful skin like never before."

Cirefusion Thérapie 135° is a 30-minute, heat-amplified skin revitalizing treatment. Because heat helps amplify skincare results by boosting applied actives deeper into the skin, Cirefusion Thérapie 135° introduces a ground-breaking wax-powered heat treatment that delivers a striking improvement in the look of the skin immediately and over time. At the core of this treatment is EWC's proprietary Thermaceutical Wax formula, which brings heat to the skin.

Cirefusion Thérapie 135° offers three distinct treatments to target our guests' skincare needs:

Youth – Infused with powerful pro-collagen peptides this treatment will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, diminish spots and uneven tone, and boost skin's firmness

All three formulations plump with hydration.

Each treatment begins with cleansing the skin, then toning and prepping with the application of a Cireceutical Strength™ Serum-Elixir booster targeted to the specific treatment and a Cireceutical Strength™ lock cream. Our Thermaceutical Wax is then applied and left on for five minutes, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate the skin. Once the wax is removed, the skin is toned again, and a targeted serum-elixir is applied. Guests have the option to add-on an undereye treatment.

To help extend and enhance results beyond in-center treatments, each EWC location offering Cirefusion Thérapie 135° treatments will also carry Cirefusion Thérapie 135° skincare products for at-home use between visits. The Cirefusion Thérapie 135° product lineup includes five at-home skincare therapy extenders, including a Purifying Gel-Lotion Cleanser, Mineral Micro-Mist Toner, a Youth Serum-Elixir, Brightening Serum-Elixir, and Clarifying Serum-Elixir.

"If used as recommended, overall benefits from the treatment combined with our at-home products should help improve skin hydration, texture and radiance, tone and evenness, as well as decrease pore size and oil content," says Debra Baum, EWC Senior Director of Product.

The clinical testing results were strong across the portfolio, generally ranging from 65% to 100% for clinicals and 74% to 100% for consumer perception (the industry substantiates claims at 51% and considers claims "strong" at 60%)*.

For a complete list of participating EWC locations and to learn more about these revolutionary Cirefusion Thérapie 135° treatments and products, please visit www.waxcenter.com. Prices for treatments vary by location starting at $65.00 - $70.00. Retail products range from $16.50 - $39.00.

*The clinical results were based on a combination of three and six-week independent studies of participants who received the treatment once (or twice during the six-week study) and used the at-home products on a daily basis.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC), a leading beauty lifestyle brand franchise founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers, offers guests a full suite of waxing services, as well as a proprietary line of beauty products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. EWC provides guests with a modern environment for a comfortable and luxurious experiences, which is focused on EWC's vision of Revealing Beautiful Skin®, through exceptional services by professionally trained and certified waxing experts. www.waxcenter.com

