Europe's Best Businesses Compete Live at Grand Final of European Business Awards, Sponsored by RSM

At the final in Poland, for the first time in the Awards' 11-year history, finalists will be judged live as each will have a stand to display their notable success, and 55 judges will come from across Europe to decide the winners of the Awards' 12 categories.

The category winners, the winner of the public vote, and a Lifetime Achievement Award will then be announced at a gala ceremony on the evening of 23 May.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This year's Awards' final will be an incredible exhibition of the best in Europe. It will also present a powerful opportunity for businesses to meet peers, do business and celebrate phenomenal success. I wish all our finalists the best of luck."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM International, the sixth largest global audit, tax and consulting network and lead sponsor of the awards, said: "The European Business Awards are a showcase of business excellence across Europe and beyond. It is evident that there is a thriving European business community who are hungry for further growth and success despite the continuing uncertain times ahead. I wish them all the best of luck in the final."

Alongside the public judging, the two-day event will include a range of clinics, seminars and workshops, run and moderated by subject experts. Additionally leading academics, politicians, ambassadors, and over 500 business leaders from the most successful organisations in Europe will be attending the event, many of whom acted as judges for the Awards.

RSM firms provide audit, tax and consulting services to clients across the globe. Within Europe, RSM firms have experts in 43 countries who work as an integrated team, sharing skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that is based on a deep understanding of clients' businesses.

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, Bureau Van Dijk and SDL Managed Translation.

For further information about the event please go to http://www.businessawardseurope.com/summit2018 plus follow us on twitter at @rsmEBA

The Awards Categories for 2017-2018:

The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The Award for Innovation The Germany Trade & Invest Award for International Expansion The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The New Business of The Year Award The Workplace and People Development Award The Customer and Market Engagement Award The Digital Technology Award The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 - 25M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M - 150M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150M +

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. This year it considered over 110,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, Germany Trade & Invest, PR Newswire, TRACC and Bureau Van Dijk.

Twitter: @rsmEBA

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/businessawardseurope

LinkedIn: the company page "The European Business Awards"

About RSM:

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 43,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$5.1 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

About ELITE:

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.

For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to:

http://www.elite-growth.com

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.

Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information on PR Newswire please visit http://www.prnewswire.co.uk

About Germany Trade & Invest:

Germany Trade & Invest is the economic development agency of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company helps create and secure extra employment opportunities, strengthening Germany as a business location. With more than 50 offices in Germany and abroad and its network of partners throughout the world, Germany Trade & Invest supports German companies setting up in foreign markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies setting up in Germany.

Other partners and sponsors:

Bureau Van Dijk:

Bureau Van Dijk is a Moody's Analytics company which captures and treats private company information for better decision-making and increased efficiency. With information on over 275 million companies in all countries worldwide it is the resource for private company data. Certainty is a highly-prized commodity in business and BVD provides its customers with the best quality data available. Register for a free trial at http://www.bvdinfo.com

Founder Patrons:

The four Founder Patrons are AirX, Megazyme, Alpha Trains Group and Remedica; all members of the European Business Awards community. These successful businesses are gleaming examples of the Awards' core values: Success, Innovation and Ethics. Through patronage, they help to foster and create more successful companies and business communities in Europe. For more information about the founder patrons please visit https://www.businessawardseurope.com/patrons

