EVA Air, Award-Winning Taiwanese Carrier, Becomes Newest UATP Issuer

The partnership expands UATP's presence in the Asia-Pacific market and provides EVA with a vital channel to business and corporate travel

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UATP, the global network simplifying payment, has partnered with EVA Air, a leading airline in Taiwan, to expand its Issuer network. The partnership enables EVA Air to issue new UATP accounts, a critical capability for driving growth in business travel and strengthening relationships with corporate clients worldwide.

"EVA Air is a recognized leading brand in corporate travel, and we are pleased to partner with UATP to introduce an innovative solution that will add significant value for our corporate partners," says Charlie Pan, Executive Vice President of EVA Air's Passenger Management Division. "This collaboration provides a strategic opportunity for us and our corporate partners. We look forward to the successful development and growth of the program."

Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region

The partnership with EVA Air marks UATP's latest expansion in the Asia-Pacific market. It highlights the growing global demand for UATP products, a preferred payment method for corporate travelers.

"EVA Air is an excellent fit as a UATP Issuer, given its strong presence in corporate travel, which will greatly benefit from improved payment acceptance," says Zach Ornelas, SVP Commercial for UATP. "We're excited about this mutually beneficial partnership and the opportunity to grow our presence in the Asia-Pacific region further."

A Fast-Growing, Award-Winning Partner

EVA Air, a member of the Star Alliance since June 2013, has consistently been recognized among the world's top airlines. In June 2024, SKYTRAX ranked EVA Air 8th among the "World's Top 10 Best Airlines," and the airline has maintained a 5-star rating for nine consecutive years. Based in Taiwan, EVA Air operates a fleet of 84 aircraft, serving nearly 60 destinations across four continents. By partnering with UATP as an Issuer, EVA Air enhances its offerings for business travelers, creating new opportunities for growth.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is the payment network simplifying payments in complex industries. We make it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment; open new markets, drive growth, and reduce costs for Issuers, Merchants, vendors, agents, aggregators, and more. UATP is continually innovating to connect companies to new forms of payment (AFPs), and our easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine®, provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders. Our team has decades of experience with the ever-changing payments landscape, and our reliable and proven technology ensures our global customers get more from every payment experience. Learn more at uatp.com.

About EVA Air

Based at Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport, EVA Air is the leading airline in Taiwan. Operating a fleet of Boeing and Airbus narrow and wide-body aircraft, EVA Air's network includes regional services to China as well as international service to central and south-east Asia, Australia, Europe, Canada and the United States. EVA Air currently serves nearly 60 destinations with 84 aircraft and is steadily expanding its operation network and fleet. It is also rated as a 5-star Airline and one of the World's Top 10 Best Airlines by the international quality rating organization SKYTRAX. EVA Air is a member of the Star Alliance. For more information, visit https://www.evaair.com.

