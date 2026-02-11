EVA Air Launches Nonstop Service Between Taipei and Washington, D.C. on June 26

Growing the North American Network to 98 Weekly Flights in Ten Gateways

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air will start a new route from Taipei to Washington, D.C. on June 26 this year, offering four flights each week. With this new route, EVA Air's North American network will grow to include 10 gateways, two of which will feature the new fourth-generation Premium Economy class and increase the total weekly flights to 98. This makes EVA Air the airline with the most destinations and the largest flight network from Taiwan to North America. Tickets are now available for booking at www.evaair.com.

"North America has long been a key strategic market for EVA Air," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "Following the launch of our Dallas-Fort Worth route last year, which made us the only airline in Asia to serve two destinations in Texas, we are further expanding our U.S. network with nonstop service to Washington, D.C. This strengthens our presence on the East Coast and allows us to better serve one of the nation's most influential markets, home to the political heart of the U.S. and a high concentration of global enterprises." President Clay Sun added, "The addition of the Washington, D.C. route strengthens our North American network, while providing passengers with more flexible, efficient, and comfortable travel options."

The Taipei–Washington, D.C. route will be operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring a three-class configuration: Royal Laurel Class, Economy Class, and the new fourth-generation Premium Economy Class. EVA Air's Premium Economy class offers the industry's largest seat pitch, elevating the design concept from an "upgraded economy" standard to a "business-class-like" experience. The airline aims to offer a refined, comfortable cabin experience, further strengthening its comprehensive three-class service offerings. The flight schedule is as follows:

Route Flight No. Frequency Departure time Arrival time Taipei-Washington, D.C. BR04 1.3.5.6 19:30 22:30 Washington, D.C.-Taipei BR03 2.4.6.7 01:50 05:45+1 *Actual flight times are subject to the official announcements on the website.

Washington, D.C., is the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the United States and is located within the broader National Capital Region, one of the three largest population centers in the country, with a robust population and a high concentration of top-tier talent and high-net-worth individuals. As the nation's capital, the city is a hub of economic activity, serving as headquarters for numerous multinational corporations, non-governmental organizations, and international institutions, reflecting strong potential demand for premium air travel. In addition, Washington, D.C.'s rich cultural and historical attractions, along with its world-renowned Smithsonian museums, make it an appealing destination for academic exchange, artistic exploration, and leisure travel.

"We extend a warm welcome to EVA Air and their new service to Washington Dulles International Airport," said Chryssa Westerlund, executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. "This new nonstop flight will significantly reduce existing travel times between Taipei and Washington, D.C. In addition, EVA Air will offer travelers seamless connections across Asia from their global hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. This flight is estimated to generate more than $61 million in annual economic impact to the U.S. National Capital region. Today's announcement supports Washington Dulles' position as the international gateway to Washington, D.C."

Following the launch of the Washington, D.C. route, passengers can connect seamlessly through EVA Air's ten nonstop North American gateways, which include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Vancouver, and Toronto. Through partnerships with Star Alliance members such as Air Canada, United Airlines, Avianca, and Copa Airlines, as well as cooperation with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and WestJet, EVA Air's network extends to more than 200 destinations throughout the Americas.

North American travelers can also take advantage of EVA Air's extensive Asian network, with convenient connections via Taiwan to major cities across Asia. By linking Asia and the Americas through a highly efficient hub and delivering award-winning five-star service, EVA Air continues to provide a premium and reliable travel experience for passengers worldwide.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

