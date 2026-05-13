EVA AIR SELECTS PANASONIC AVIONICS' ARC™ 3D IN-FLIGHT MAP PLATFORM FOR ITS A350 FLEET

As the first airline in Taiwan to launch Panasonic Avionics' Arc 3D Flight Map software, EVA has rolled out Panasonic Avionics' industry-leading in-flight moving map with a refreshed interface that delivers a significantly enhanced visual experience and introduces new travel destination information.

EVA is also the launch customer for Arc for Young Explorers, injecting additional fun into the in-flight entertainment experience.

Unlike traditional flight maps that simply present flight information, the new interface highlights three core features: high-resolution 3D visuals, smooth interaction, and immersive engagement. Passengers can switch freely among more than 15 viewing angles, including a window perspective, overhead view, follow-along mode, or even a cockpit-style perspective—delivering a truly captivating sense of flight.

The update also introduces street-level maps for selected cities, presenting clear, detailed information on local attractions. Passengers can easily tap on destinations they wish to visit, helping spark travel inspiration while exploring world-famous sights, setting the perfect tone for their upcoming journey.

The most distinctive feature of the new 3D flight map is its exclusive Arc for Young Explorers mode, specially designed for family travelers. Combining an eye-catching dinosaur theme with real-time flight data, children can follow the prehistoric pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus along the aircraft's flight path. The screen becomes a virtual prehistoric museum, displaying dinosaurs that once inhabited the regions currently being flown over. Through vivid, playful animations, young passengers can learn about each dinosaur's characteristics, behaviors, and background, creating memorable shared moments for children and parents.

EVA has also selected the Arc Vistas screen saver with its cinematic-quality visual effects, and stunning aerial scenery. It allows passengers to stay informed about flight progress while also enjoying a more relaxing and visually refined journey.

Arc's integration with OneMedia will also be leveraged by EVA, enabling in-map advertising placements that the airline can easily manage, deploy, monitor and report from the OneMedia software tool.

Patrick Biggerstaff, Senior Director of Digital Solutions Product Line Management at Panasonic Avionics, said: "Arc is designed to make air travel a more enjoyable and engaging experience for passengers of all ages. EVA Air's renowned focus on passenger experience and innovation makes them the perfect airline to launch our Young Explorer feature, and we are proud to be working with them to redefine the in-flight map experience across their fleet."

For more information about EVA and Arc, please visit the following links:

Trad Chinese: 飛行準備- 飛行羅盤 - 長榮航空 | 台灣 Taiwan (繁體中文)

English: Flight Information- Moving Map - EVA Air | 台灣 Taiwan (English)

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital services on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest, global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in California with over 3,500 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America