SAUDIA DEBUTS PANASONIC AVIONICS' ASTROVA, MODULAR INTERACTIVE, AND ARC 3D MOVING MAP ON A321XLR

The flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has selected the Astrova IFE solution, MI, and Arc for 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The agreement builds on Panasonic Avionics' longstanding relationship with Saudia, including its previous commitment to retrofit Astrova across 46 of the airline's single and dual-aisle aircraft – 15 Airbus A321s, 12 Airbus A330s and 19 Boeing 777s.

Guests onboard Saudia's Astrova-equipped aircraft will benefit from a fully immersive IFE experience featuring industry-leading 4K OLED HDR10+ displays, spatial audio powered by Panasonic Avionics' latest Bluetooth®* technology, and intuitive guest engagement capabilities designed to deliver a next-generation onboard experience.

Each seat additionally features up to 67W of USB-C direct current power, enabling fast charging for mobile phones, tablets, compatible laptops, and other personal electronic devices throughout all phases of flight. Panasonic Avionics' latest IFE solution also includes programmable LED lighting, allowing Saudia to tailor its cabin ambience and elevate onboard comfort throughout the journey.

Panasonic Avionics' MI platform provides Saudia with a highly customizable suite of enterprise tools that can extend its branding throughout the IFE experience while enabling deeper guest engagement. At the core of the platform is MI Studio, a full-featured interactive design tool that will allow Saudia to rapidly deploy seasonal updates, promotional campaigns, loyalty experiences, and tailored content across the seatback interface.

Saudia guests will also experience Panasonic Avionics' Arc 3D moving map application, which combines stunning visuals, dynamic real-time data, and immersive storytelling to transform the moving map into a fully interactive onboard engagement experience. Designed to increase engagement throughout the journey, Arc enables airlines to showcase destinations, points of interest, and branded content through a highly intuitive interface.

Aziz Koseni, Head of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Panasonic Avionics, said: "We are delighted to see our award-winning Astrova solution, MI, and Arc enter service onboard the Airbus A321XLR for the first time, and especially with our longstanding customer, Saudia. This latest deployment reflects the airline's continued investment in delivering a guest experience that aligns with its ambitious growth strategy and vision for the future of travel."

Hernan Abbes, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics added: "Astrova, MI, and Arc have been designed to give airlines greater flexibility and to evolve and enhance the onboard experience over time. Working together, Saudia and Panasonic Avionics are revolutionizing in-flight engagement by providing guests with an immersive and highly personalized entertainment environment."

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: "We continue to reimagine the guest journey at Saudia through every detail of the onboard experience. With the introduction of Panasonic Avionics' Astrova system, Modular Interactive platform and Arc™ 3D moving map on our A321XLR, we are taking the next step in the evolution of our BEYOND in-flight entertainment experience. This technology allows us to bring richer storytelling, greater personalization and a more immersive digital journey to our guests, while supporting Saudia's broader investment in a more seamless, modern and authentically Saudi travel experience."

About Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is the world's leading supplier of in-flight engagement and communication systems. The company pioneered the industry beginning in 1979 and has consistently introduced innovations that enable unique customer experiences and enhance airline loyalty (NPS), ancillary revenue, and operational efficiency.

Over 200 leading airlines across the world have chosen to install Panasonic Avionics in-flight engagement, satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and digital solutions on their aircraft. Panasonic Avionics' proven systems are supported by the largest global support and services team utilizing OEM insights to ensure peak system performance. Using these unique products and services, airlines can seamlessly access up to 1,000 PEMs (passenger engagement minutes) only available in-flight and unlock new tailored, data-driven experiences that enhance passenger satisfaction.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation is headquartered in Irvine, California with over 3,300 employees and operates in 50 locations around the globe.

For additional information, please visit www.panasonic.aero

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America