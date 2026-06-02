Panasonic Introduces New ERV BalancedHome® 210, Delivering Powerful Ventilation for Modern Single-Family Homes

Engineered for all climates, this next-generation ERV makes whole-home indoor air quality (IAQ) simple for HVAC contractors, home builders, and homeowners.

NEWARK, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Systems North America , a leading provider of ventilation and energy-efficient air quality solutions, today unveiled the BalancedHome® 210, a new, high-performance energy recovery ventilator (ERV) that makes whole-home ventilation simpler, smarter, and more adaptable. Designed for single-family, new construction and light commercial applications, it delivers balanced ventilation with superior heat and moisture recovery to provide cleaner indoor air and reliable comfort.

Panasonic Balanced Home ERV 210

The BalancedHome® 210 is built to excel in even the most demanding climates – from cold northern regions to hot, humid southern states – while supporting long-term energy savings. As the newest BalancedHome® model, it delivers the same premium performance, smart features, quiet operation and easy installation the line is known for, now with a more compact design.

"HVAC contractors, builders and electricians are asking for ventilation solutions that help them meet today's strict IAQ and energy code requirements with confidence – and ERV technology plays an essential role in meeting those standards," said Leon Van Oostende, Group Sales Manager, Panasonic Eco Systems North America. "With flexible installation options, whisper quiet performance and smart connectivity, BalancedHome® 210 provides professionals a straightforward path to code compliant, high-quality ventilation while giving families the continuous fresh air they expect from a modern home."

The BalancedHome® 210 sets a new standard of superior ventilation performance* with a suite of innovations, including:

Efficient Energy Recovery Technology: Supports balanced fresh air delivery through heat and moisture transfer, reaching an 83% Sensible Recovery Efficiency (SRE) to enhance indoor comfort and reduce energy loss

Supports balanced fresh air delivery through heat and moisture transfer, reaching an 83% Sensible Recovery Efficiency (SRE) to enhance indoor comfort and reduce energy loss Contractor and Homeowner-Friendly Features: MERV 13 filtration, WiFi connectivity and simple homeowner controls can give builders and homeowners added adaptability for every project type

MERV 13 filtration, WiFi connectivity and simple homeowner controls can give builders and homeowners added adaptability for every project type High-Performance Envelope Engineering : Developed specifically for tight building envelopes, ensuring continuous, balanced airflow ideal for basements, mechanical rooms and replacing old-style Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) installations

: Developed specifically for tight building envelopes, ensuring continuous, balanced airflow ideal for basements, mechanical rooms and replacing old-style Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) installations Future-Proof Code Compliance Technology: Designed to meet ASHRAE 62.2 and regional ventilation codes in the U.S. as well as ENERGY STAR® program standards in Canada, while helping builders and contractors stay compliant with evolving standards.

Designed to meet ASHRAE 62.2 and regional ventilation codes in the U.S. as well as ENERGY STAR® program standards in Canada, while helping builders and contractors stay compliant with evolving standards. True All-Climate Operation: Delivers effective heat and moisture transfer in cold northern regions, while supporting humidity management and comfort in hot, humid southern climates

Delivers effective heat and moisture transfer in cold northern regions, while supporting humidity management and comfort in hot, humid southern climates Superior Indoor Comfort & Energy Performance: Stabilizes temperature and humidity with efficient energy recovery, reducing HVAC load and enhancing overall indoor air quality

Stabilizes temperature and humidity with efficient energy recovery, reducing HVAC load and enhancing overall indoor air quality Installation Designed Around the Pro: Optimizes installation efficiency using flexible top or side ports, versatile mounting options and easy access filters

Optimizes installation efficiency using flexible top or side ports, versatile mounting options and easy access filters Smart, Connected IAQ Integration: Works seamlessly with WhisperGreen® Select and WhisperFresh® Select for an upgraded, app-enabled balanced ventilation system with the optional Wi-Fi module

Works seamlessly with WhisperGreen® Select and WhisperFresh® Select for an upgraded, app-enabled balanced ventilation system with the optional Wi-Fi module Whisper-Quiet Operation: Incorporates advanced sound-reducing design to maintain comfortable and peaceful living spaces

The BalancedHome® 210 reflects Panasonic's commitment to developing solutions that help builders and HVAC professionals deliver cleaner indoor environments while meeting modern energy efficiency standards.

*BalancedHome® 210 performance may vary based on installation, operating conditions, and climate.

For more information on the BalancedHome® models visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/balancedhome .

For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit: https://iaq.na.panasonic.com/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, N.J.–based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leader in B2B technology solutions and industrial components that power a smarter, more sustainable world, along with consumer technologies that elevate everyday life and wellbeing. As the primary regional subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Osaka, Japan), the company is advancing human–centric AI, green energy solutions and next–generation manufacturing technologies. Guided by its founding mission to contribute to the progress of society, Panasonic continues to invest deeply in research and development to deliver next–generation solutions across key industries including energy, mobility, avionics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also advancing toward its goal of achieving net–zero emissions across global operations by 2030. For more information on the company's innovations and its vision for the future, visit na.panasonic.com .

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America