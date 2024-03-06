EVA Air to join growing portfolio of world-class airlines at The New Terminal One at JFK

NEW YORK and TAIPEI, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport and EVA Air have announced a partnership for the premium airline to operate out of the world-class terminal.

The New Terminal One is currently under construction with its first gates scheduled to open in 2026, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey as part of the agency's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport.

EVA Air, one of only 10 Skytrax 5-star airlines globally, currently operates at the existing Terminal 1. Its operations will transition seamlessly to the New Terminal One when it opens, enabling the award-winning airline to offer an unmatched travel experience for guests flying to and from New York. EVA Air currently operates daily between New York JFK and Taipei Taoyuan International Airport with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering service in three cabins: Royal Laurel Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

"We are proud to partner with EVA Air, an airline that is renowned globally for its quality and service," said Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, President and CEO of The New Terminal One at JFK. "We look forward to working with EVA Air to elevate the experience for their valued customers traveling to the iconic city of New York. This new partnership further demonstrates the confidence that global airlines have placed in The New Terminal One."

"We are excited to be among the airlines that will be operating out of The New Terminal One at JFK," said Andrew Su, Executive Vice President and Head of EVA's North America Office. "Locating our East Coast operations in this state-of-the-art facility will provide us with the ideal environment for further elevating our passengers' experiences, from check-in and departure to arrival and baggage claim."

EVA Air will join a growing group of premium international airlines that have committed to operating at The New Terminal One, including Air France, KLM, Etihad Airways, Korean Air and LOT Polish Airlines. More airlines are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Construction of The New Terminal One is progressing, with the project's $9 billion Phase A opening in 2026 with 14 widebody aircraft gates. Phase A will offer more than 120,000 square feet of retail, dining and lounge space over a footprint of 1.7 million square feet. When fully complete in 2030, the New Terminal One will be the largest international terminal at JFK, with 23 gates and more than 300,000 square feet of retail, dining and lounge space over a total footprint of 2.4 million square feet.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

SOURCE The New Terminal One