EVA Air was Recognized with Six Inflight Amenity Awards by TravelPlus, PAX International, and PAX Tech

TAIPEI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air received six prestigious awards through the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards and the PAX International Readership Awards 2026 at the World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo (WTCE), recently held in Hamburg, Germany. WTCE brings together leading airlines, suppliers, and aviation industry experts from around the world. It's an important international event for the aviation service industry.

Simon Ward, founder of TravelPlus, personally presented the awards to the Vice President of our Catering and Inflight Services Department. EVA Air received multiple recognitions from TravelPlus, PAX International, and PAX Tech this year.

The awards were presented by TravelPlus, PAX International, and PAX Tech, all internationally recognized platforms covering airline amenities, in-flight services, and aviation hospitality. Through the TravelPlus Airline Amenity Awards, EVA Air earned four honors, including the five-star rating for passenger amenities and for its business class experience and amenities. EVA Air also received two additional accolades through the PAX International Readership Awards 2026, organized by PAX International and PAX Tech, within the Asia category, for its children's amenity kit, as well as for excellence in in-flight bedding and soft products.

"These awards reflect EVA Air's ongoing commitment to providing passengers with a premium and memorable travel experience," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "From thoughtfully designed pajamas and amenity kits to premium skincare products and engaging children's items, every detail is carefully selected to meet the needs of travelers and enhance comfort throughout the journey. We are honored to receive this recognition from the industry and will continue to innovate and elevate our onboard service offerings."

EVA Air's award-winning inflight amenities are developed in collaboration with globally recognized brands and are designed to provide both comfort and practicality, especially on long-haul flights. The airline's exclusive partnership with contemporary fashion label Maison Kitsuné reflects EVA Air's brand positioning of delivering international service while connecting travelers around the world.

The TravelPlus Awards are held annually, with winners selected through public voting across categories that consider cabin class, amenity type, and passenger audience. The PAX Readership Awards are among the industry's most influential honors, recognizing excellence in inflight catering, service, amenities, technology, and entertainment on a regional basis.

EVA Air continues to invest in innovation and service excellence across all aspects of the passenger journey. The airline consistently receives international recognition for safety, service quality, and cabin design, reinforcing its position as a global leader in premium air travel. EVA Air remains committed to enhancing the inflight experience and delivering journeys that exceed passenger expectations.

For more information about EVA Air's award-winning services, global route network, and flight bookings, visit www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. On June 26, 2026, the airline plans to launch a new nonstop service between Taipei and Washington, D.C., further expanding its North American network. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation