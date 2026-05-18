EVA Air Wins SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Certification 11th Year in a Row

TAIPEI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVA Air has earned the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline certification for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming its position among the world's top airline rankings. The latest evaluation highlights EVA Air's outstanding performance across multiple areas, including flight safety, cabin crew professionalism, aircraft cleanliness, business class amenities, and onboard beverage quality. The airline also received strong scores for ground services, including check-in efficiency, transfer operations, baggage handling, and lounge functionality. This demonstrates a strong commitment to premium service at every stage of the passenger journey.

EVA Air has earned the SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline certification for the 11th consecutive year, reaffirming its position among the world’s top airline rankings.

"For EVA Air, maintaining the 5-Star Airline distinction for over a decade is both an honor and a responsibility," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "The achievement reflects the collective dedication of the airline's global workforce and the continued trust of its passengers. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on enhancing safety standards, advancing service innovation, and integrating sustainability into its operations, guided by its core principles of 'Safety, Service, and Sustainability'."

SKYTRAX, a globally recognized authority in aviation research, introduced its airline rating system in 1999. The program evaluates carriers based on hundreds of service and quality indicators, ranging from cabin comfort and in-flight dining to ground services and staff performance. Currently, only around ten airlines worldwide hold the coveted 5-Star Airline status.

In addition to this recognition, EVA Air was also ranked eighth among the "World's Safest Airlines" by AirlineRatings.com for the 13th consecutive year, further reinforcing its reputation for operational excellence.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance network connectivity and the passenger experience, EVA Air will launch a new route from Taipei to Washington, D.C. on June 26 this year, offering four flights per week and featuring the airline's fourth‑generation Premium Economy class. With this new addition, EVA Air's North American network will grow to include 10 gateways, three of which will feature the new fourth-generation Premium Economy class and increase the total weekly flights to 98. This makes EVA Air the airline with the most destinations and the largest flight network from Taiwan to North America. Tickets are now available for booking at www.evaair.com.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedules, book, and buy tickets at www.evaair.com.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation