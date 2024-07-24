EVA Orders GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Fleet Expansion

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) announced that following EVA Air's recent deal to purchase four Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline has placed an order for GEnx engines to power their new aircraft.

"We're thrilled EVA has selected our high performance GEnx engine to power its fleet expansion," said Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace. "We look forward to ensuring GEnx engines continue providing outstanding economic and operational performance."

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated over 56 million flight hours. It stands as GE Aerospace's fastest-selling, high-thrust engine to date, with nearly 3,000 engines currently in service or on backlog, including spare units.

"EVA currently operates 15 GEnx powered Boeing 787s, and they have demonstrated outstanding fuel burn, performance and reliability," said Clay Sun, President of EVA. "The additional engines will help us further expand our fleet to manage our growing route schedule."

The GEnx-1B engine powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft currently in operation. Engineered with cutting-edge materials and advanced design techniques, the GEnx represents a significant advancement in propulsion technology.

Like all GE Aerospace engines, the GEnx can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends today. With reduced weight, enhanced performance, and decreased maintenance requirements, it's been established as the optimal engine for long-distance flights.

Established in 1989, EVA currently operates a fleet of commercial planes around the world and cargo planes across Asia and North America. The airline is powered by several GE engines including GEnx, GE90, and CFM 56* engines.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 44,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of 52,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow and the future at www.geaerospace.com.

SOURCE GE Aerospace