Evan Claudeanos Named Managing Director of Product and Engineering at Nelnet Campus Commerce

LINCOLN, Neb., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), and a leader in secure payment technology in higher education, today announced the addition of Evan Claudeanos as managing director of Product and Engineering. Claudeanos will spearhead product innovation and technical strategy across the business, most notably leading the delivery of Project Horizon, Nelnet's multi‑year platform transformation launching in 2026.

"Evan brings something truly unique to Nelnet Campus Commerce. His blend of hands‑on engineering experience, AI expertise, and visionary product leadership will help us accelerate innovation without compromising the usability our clients expect," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "His approach to informed innovation, while using technology to help institutions and students do more with less, aligns perfectly with our strategy and the future of Project Horizon."

Claudeanos is an Applied AI product executive known for scaling emerging technologies into high‑impact commercial solutions. He brings a proven track record of bridging advanced technical innovation with real‑world institutional needs, an approach that aligns directly with Nelnet Campus Commerce's mission to improve financial wellness and operational efficiency for higher education institutions.

Most recently, Claudeanos led the Innovation and Incubation Lab at Ellucian, where he oversaw a series of frontier‑technology initiatives and brought a new AI‑powered workforce development marketplace from concept to market in under 12 months.

Prior to Ellucian, Claudeanos was the Founder and CEO of Amaforge, a B2B SaaS platform that utilized proprietary AI models to help universities identify and secure tens of millions of dollars in research funding. This work in driving institutional financial success through AI was done in close collaboration with the University of Notre Dame's IDEA Center Accelerator and led to a Founder-in-Residence role at UC Berkeley's SkyDeck accelerator. At SkyDeck, he collaborated with computer science faculty to apply generative AI to complex institutional operations, which is an approach he now brings to Nelnet's strategic roadmap.

"We're thrilled to welcome Evan to the team," said Strohbehn. "His experience, curiosity, and bold thinking will play a critical role in shaping the future of our products and ensuring institutions have the tools they need to support student success."

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities across campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce