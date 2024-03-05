Evan Owen Appointed as Vice President, Marketing at Hyper Solutions

RICHMOND, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a private manufacturer of digital infrastructure solutions for data centers, proudly announces the appointment of Evan Owen as the Vice President, Marketing. With a notable career spanning 28 years, Evan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to lead marketing initiatives for Hyper's Mission Critical Data Center Power Solutions in North America.

Evan Owen, VP, Marketing - Hyper Solutions, Inc.

Evan's extensive background includes 12 years in Marketing and Product Development roles at Power Distribution, Inc. and Eaton Corp. Prior to joining Hyper Solutions, he successfully navigated various B2C Sales and Marketing positions, showcasing his proficiency in strategic planning and execution. Notably, Evan founded and successfully exited a trade show-related eCommerce startup, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to drive innovative marketing solutions.

In his new role at Hyper Solutions, Evan will be responsible for overseeing all marketing and strategic software development efforts for Data Center Power Solutions in North America. His diverse experience and strategic vision are poised to enhance Hyper's market presence and strengthen its position in the digital infrastructure sector.

"I am honored to join Hyper Solutions as the Vice President of Marketing.", stated Owen. "The opportunity to contribute to the success of Hyper's Mission Critical Data Center Power Solutions is incredibly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to elevate the company's brand and re-envision the digital infrastructure manufacturing landscape."

"We are thrilled to have Evan Owen join us as the Vice President of Marketing." added Vlad Gulkarov, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyper. Evan's extensive background and proven success in marketing and product development make him an asset to Hyper Solutions. We look forward to achieving new milestones together."

"As we continue to expand our presence, Evan's wealth of experience will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our go-to market strategy to build best-in-class customer experiences." stated Dennis Strieter, Co-Founder and CRO of Hyper. We are confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to the success of Hyper's market mission and purpose."

Hyper Solutions is confident that Evan Owen's appointment will drive innovation and excellence in the data center domain, furthering the company's mission to provide cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions.

About Hyper Solutions:

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions. We harness the untapped capacities of North American manufacturers to deliver exceptional results. Through our Customer Self-Service Portal, we streamline high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes. As a result, our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, faster lead times, and enhanced customer life-cycle experiences. For more information, visit https://HyperSolutions.com.

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc