Richard Ratliffe Joins Hyper Solutions as Vice President, Service

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a private manufacturer of digital infrastructure solutions for data centers, proudly announces the appointment of Richard Ratliffe as the new Vice President, Service. With a remarkable career spanning 25 years, Richard brings extensive experience and expertise to lead service operations for Hyper's Mission Critical Data Center Solutions in North America.

Richard Ratliffe, VP, Services at Hyper Solutions, Inc.

Richard's impressive background includes an 11-year tenure as the Director of Northeast Service Operations at Schneider Electric, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing service operations. Prior to his corporate career, Richard served in the United States Navy as an Electronics Technician on Submarines for Nuclear Reactors, showcasing his dedication to excellence and his commitment to precision in critical environments.

In his new role at Hyper Solutions, Richard will be responsible for overseeing all Service Operations for the deployment of Mission Critical Data Center Solutions in North America. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Hyper Solutions in the digital infrastructure space.

"I am thrilled to join the Hyper Solutions team and take on the role of Vice President, Service.", stated Ratliffe. "I'm aligned with the commitment to innovation, excellence, and the flexibility to adapt and pivot, ensuring the delivery of the best possible customer outcomes. These values resonate with my professional beliefs, and I eagerly anticipate contributing to Hyper's success."

"We are delighted to welcome Richard to Hyper Solutions as our Vice President, Service.", added Vlad Gulkarov, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyper. "Richard's extensive experience and leadership in service operations make him a valuable team member. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our mission to provide cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions."

"As we continue to bolster our customer support in the digital infrastructure sector, the addition of Richard is outstanding." remarked Franklin Herrera, COO of Hyper. "Richard's success and deep understanding of service delivery will play a key role in maintaining the quality and preventive maintenance of our customer's Mission Critical Infrastructure Solutions, ensuring their reliability and efficiency."

Hyper Solutions is excited about the future with Richard Ratliffe leading Hyper's Service Organization, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and exceptional service to clients in the data center industry.

About Hyper Solutions:

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions. We harness the untapped capacities of North American manufacturers to deliver exceptional results. Through our Customer Self-Service Portal, we streamline high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes. As a result, our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, faster lead times, and enhanced customer life-cycle experiences. For more information, visit https://HyperSolutions.com.

