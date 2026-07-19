Eve Air Mobility and Moov Sign LOI for up to 30 eVTOLs to Explore Tourism and Regional Mobility in Cabo Verde

Agreement supports the evaluation of tourism, airport connectivity and future advanced air mobility use cases across key islands.

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31) and Moov have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for up to 30 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, supporting the companies' joint exploration of advanced air mobility (AAM) opportunities in Cabo Verde and Europe. The initiative will evaluate how eVTOLs can expand tourism and regional mobility offerings across the African archipelago.

Eve and Moov will explore use cases including sightseeing and shuttle services between airports, ports and resorts, as well as regional mobility across São Vicente, Santo Antão, Sal, Praia and Boa Vista. The companies have also identified potential in medical transport services and infrastructure inspections.

According to the World Bank[1], Cabo Verde's tourism sector continued to expand in 2024, with tourist arrivals reaching an estimated 1.18 million, up 16.5% year over year, marking tourism's role as one of the country's key economic drivers. As the archipelago continues to invest in connectivity and visitor infrastructure, companies see an opportunity to explore how eVTOLs can complement existing transportation networks and enhance mobility offerings.

"This LOI with Moov reflects Eve's continued commitment to working with customers and partners that are building practical, high-value advanced air mobility use cases," said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve. "Cabo Verde offers a compelling combination of tourism demand growth, geographic diversity and infrastructure investment momentum, making it an exciting market to explore how eVTOLs can complement existing transportation networks and develop new segments."

Moov is a Switzerland-incorporated aviation company based in Lugano, building the Atlantic Gateway: a new intercontinental aviation network connecting Europe, Africa and Latin America. As part of its broader vision, the company is also assessing how AAM technologies may support local connectivity and premium travel experiences within its network ecosystem.

"We believe Cabo Verde is uniquely positioned to benefit from innovative mobility solutions that enhance the visitor experience while supporting long-term connectivity and economic development," said Captain Alvaro N. de Oliveira, Founder and CEO of Moov. "By working with Eve, we are exploring how eVTOL aircraft could complement our broader vision for aviation in the mid-Atlantic and open new possibilities for premium, efficient and sustainable transportation."

Moov's leadership team brings decades of aviation and business leadership experience, including airline launch expertise and senior roles across global carriers, air cargo operators, procurement, finance, operations and strategy. The founding and advisory team includes executives with experience at companies such as Azul, Modern Logistics, Swiss International Air Lines, Etihad Airways, FedEx and ASL Aviation Group.

The LOI comes at a time of continued investment in Cabo Verde's transport, tourism and strategic infrastructure. Recent airport modernization programs and broader public-private sector investments are reinforcing the country's long-term growth outlook and strengthening the case for new mobility solutions to support tourism, connectivity and sustainable development.

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About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to advancing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Moov Airways AG

Moov Airways AG is a Swiss-governed aviation platform building the Atlantic Gateway—a new architecture for intercontinental connectivity linking Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Focused on underserved markets, Moov combines aviation expertise, strategic partnerships, and innovative operating models to unlock new opportunities for travel, tourism, trade, and economic development across the Atlantic Basin. The company's leadership team brings more than 150 years of combined business and aviation experience, including four successful airline and air cargo launches. For more information, visit: moov.aero.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "would," "continue," "seek," "target," "guidance," "outlook," "if current trends continue," "optimistic," "forecast" and other similar words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's plans, objectives, expectations, outlooks, projections, intentions, estimates, and other statements of future events or conditions, including with respect to all companies or entities named within. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth herein as well as in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements. other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

[1] Source: World Bank, Cabo Verde Economic Update 2025: Unlocking Inclusive Growth through Increased Resilience and Equal Opportunities.

SOURCE Eve Air Mobility