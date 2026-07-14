EVE AIR MOBILITY TOUCHES DOWN AT FARNBOROUGH WITH REAL FLIGHT PROGRESS AND A CLEAR PATH TO CERTIFICATION

From active flight testing to upcoming transition milestones, Eve arrives with measurable execution and momentum.

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a leader in advanced air mobility solutions, arrives at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow at a defining moment. Its electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) program has moved decisively beyond concept and into active flight testing, evaluation, and continuous refinement, advancing on a clear and disciplined path toward certification.

Since its first flight in December 2025, Eve's engineering prototype has completed dozens of successful test flights, generating critical performance and systems data. The program is preparing to enter transition flight evaluation this quarter, while production of six conforming prototypes is set to begin later this year. Eve's presence at Farnborough underscores a program executing with discipline, supported by Embraer's 56 years of aerospace expertise and focused on enabling scalable urban air mobility.

"Farnborough is where the future of aviation takes shape, and Eve is coming with real progress in flight and a clear path to certification," said Johann Bordais, chief executive officer of Eve Air Mobility. "We are not just talking about possibilities. We are acting, moving forward with our flight tests, enhancing the platform to meet our customers' needs. This market will be shaped by those who deliver, and that is exactly what Eve is focused on."

Eve will showcase its full-scale eVTOL mock-up at the Eve Air Mobility Pavilion (D-030) adjacent to the Farnborough flight line. The exhibit demonstrates the aircraft's maturity and provides stakeholders with a tangible view of its design and configuration. Eve will further showcase a flight simulator, which will offer an immersive experience, allowing visitors to experience expected pilot interaction and operational performance. Together, these elements highlight Eve's progress toward certification and commercial readiness.

On Sunday, 19 July at 11:00 a.m. BST, Eve will host a press briefing at the pavilion, where CEO Johann Bordais will present updates on the company's execution roadmap and growth strategy. The session will highlight how Eve's integrated solutions reduce operational barriers and accelerate adoption, with a focus on key milestones, strategic partnerships, and efficient scaling.

Eve's 2026 flight test program continues to advance on schedule following its successful first flight in December 2025, with hover and low-speed testing already completed. The program is now progressing toward wingborne cruise evaluation, beginning with partial transition flights this summer and full transitions later in the year. These milestones are key to validating lift, cruise efficiency, and system performance while reducing certification risk. This steady execution also enables operators to refine their commercialization plans with greater confidence.

Eve's value proposition extends beyond the aircraft. Its portfolio of solutions is designed to simplify operations and accelerate market entry:

Eve TechCare® offers predictable maintenance and lifecycle support through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions focused on fleet availability.

Eve Vector® enables safe and efficient integration of eVTOL operations into complex urban airspace.

Together, these capabilities reduce adoption barriers, enhance operational reliability, and support scalable deployment.

Eve continues to build the industry's largest pipeline, with approximately 2,700 eVTOL pre-orders. Recent binding agreements with pre-delivery payments demonstrate commercial momentum. The binding orders are from established helicopter operators pursuing a disciplined transition to electric flight:

Revo (Brazil): Up to 50 aircraft, supported by TechCare and Vector, advancing the electrification of high-frequency urban operations.

AirX (Japan): Up to 50 aircraft, targeting initial deployment in sightseeing and last-mile mobility beginning in 2029.

These agreements expand Eve's global footprint and reinforce operator confidence in its aircraft, ecosystem, and entry-to-service strategy.

Images: Eve Air Mobility

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve Air Mobility is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer's 56-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

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SOURCE Eve Air Mobility