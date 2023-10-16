EVE Energy attends ESGC 2023 in Belgium to Explore the Future of Carbon Reduction

News provided by

EVE Energy

16 Oct, 2023, 08:08 ET

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Oct. 10th to 12th, the Energy Storage Global Conference, organized by the European Association for Storage of Energy, was held in Brussels, Belgium. Dr. Zhang Rui, Managing Director of EVE Germany GmbH, gathered with energy storage experts, scholars and industry leaders from all over the world to discuss the latest policies, technologies and market trends in the field of energy storage.

Continue Reading
image_5024968_38700272
image_5024968_38700272

According to IEA's estimation, new energy generation will account for 35% of the world in 2025, and the demand for energy storage will usher in a big explosion. Focusing on power system transformation, energy storage development and challenges, Dr. Zhang, Managing Director of EVE Germany GmbH, delivered a speech on "Energy Storage and Industry Decarbonization" at the summit, saying, "As the demand for energy storage explodes, the proportion of large-scale projects at GWh level will increase rapidly, and long-lasting energy storage projects with a lifespan of more than 3 hours will account for more than 60% of the total. As the demand for energy storage explodes, the proportion of GWh-class large-scale projects will increase rapidly, and the proportion of 3-hour or more long-lasting energy storage projects will account for more than 60%, which is both an opportunity and a challenge for the energy storage industry. In order to better cope with the changes, the energy storage industry urgently needs to solve the three major problems of energy storage system management complexity, thermal runaway and economy."

In order to solve the three major problems of energy storage system, EVE Energy released the new generation 5MWh liquid cooling system--"Mr. Giant"."Mr. Giant" is equipped with 628Ah large stacked smart cell "Mr. big", which redefines ESS with the three major advantages of "Easier, Safer, and Superb-economic", providing an advanced solution for the power system transformation, which is able to provide superb-economic solutions. Redefining ESS and providing advanced solutions for power system transformation, it is able to solve the management complexity, thermal runaway and economy in the era of large-scale power plants ahead of time, and effectively meet the needs of the future TWh era.

During the speech, Dr. Zhang Rui pointed out that to meet the green and sustainable needs of the new era, EVE Energy has constructed a green supply chain with the circular economy of "waste lithium batteries - chemical materials - battery materials - lithium batteries". Meanwhile, carbon reduction measures have been taken in the whole life cycle of lithium batteries, using green power in the battery manufacturing stage, negative electrode manufacturing stage, positive electrode manufacturing stage, and recycling nickel, cobalt, and lithium materials in the recycling materials stage. In addition, this year, the EVE Energy photovoltaic power plant is planned to reach 110 MW, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60,000 tons per year in the future. A series of effective carbon reduction measures of EVE Energy triggered the approval and discussion of the experts at the meeting.

EVE Energy is committed to providing green, efficient and sustainable solutions for the whole society and contributing to the sustainable development of all mankind. In the future, EVE Energy will continue to rely on its strong R&D and technological strength to continue to promote the technological innovation of lithium batteries, assist in energy transformation and upgrading, and continue to contribute to the green development of new energy sources around the world and create new value.

Contact:
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2248036/image_5024968_38700272.jpg  

SOURCE EVE Energy

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.