EVE Energy Awarded Industry-First TÜV SÜD Mark Certificate of Electric Vehicle Battery for Regulations (EU) 2023/1542

EVE Energy, ("EVE Energy" or "the Company") (SZSE: 300014), a leading global lithium-ion battery company, has been awarded the industry's first TÜV SÜD Mark certificate for the new EU battery regulation (EU) 2023/1542 for electric vehicle batteries. The certificate was issued by TÜV SÜD, a globally renowned third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization on December 18, 2024. Serving as a pre-audit certificate for module D1 of conformity assessment procedures of the EU battery regulation (EU) 2023/1542. The certificate demonstrates EVE Energy's technical expertise and robust quality management system. It also strengthens the Company's position in international markets, particularly the EU.

EVE Energy formed a specialized working group of experts from departments including strategy, R&D, production, quality, ESG, legal affairs, and supply chain to coordinate and manage the audit and certification process. The collaborative efforts of various departments ensured the successful completion of the audit, ultimately culminating in TÜV SÜD's approval.

The EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, which sets requirements for the entire lifecycle of electric vehicle batteries, aims to support the EU's circular economy and carbon neutrality goals. Covering all stages from production to recycling, the regulation places strict requirements on electric vehicle batteries, a key component in the new energy transportation industry. It includes standards for restricted substances, carbon footprint, recycled materials, and performance and durability requirements, ensuring the product has met the EU's environmental and sustainability targets.

This certification fully meets the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 requirements, covering safety, restricted substances, carbon footprint, performance, durability, labeling, battery state of health (SOH), and expected battery life. TÜV SÜD also audited EVE Energy's quality system in line with the conformity assessment procedure module D1. Throughout the process, EVE Energy collaborated closely with TÜV SÜD to ensure the audit's full transparency.

For carbon footprint management, EVE Energy strictly follows the methodology in the draft Delegated Regulation of Regulation (EU) 2023/1542. EVE collected company-specific data from 7 factories, involving more than 200 flows, and completed the LCIA carbon footprint dataset by applying the Environmental Footprint ('EF') 3.1 impact assessment method. In addition, EVE has also established a comprehensive carbon footprint management system for electric vehicle batteries, ensuring the quality management of carbon footprint data throughout the entire life cycle. Verified by TÜV SÜD, EVE has become the first company in the battery manufacturing sector to complete both the calculation of the electric vehicle battery carbon footprint and the establishment of a data quality system under Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, signifying EVE's proficiency in carbon management and policy compliance.

From product development to production, EVE Energy strictly follows the EU's requirements for relevant international harmonized tests and standards for environmental protection, safety, performance durability, and data traceability, implementing comprehensive identification and control of potential risks. This process encompasses not only a rigorous self-review at the factory level but also extends to a detailed examination of upstream suppliers.

For EVE Energy, obtaining the TÜV SÜD Mark reflects the Company's commitment to product quality and corporate systems while demonstrating its proactive approach to meeting international market demands. This certificate enhances the competitiveness of EVE Energy's full-scenario lithium battery solution, helping the Company stand out in the global battery market. It also positions EVE Energy to lead in securing access to the EU market and beyond, further solidifying its presence on the global stage.

Moving forward, EVE Energy and TÜV SÜD plan to deepen their collaboration to help Chinese battery companies expand globally. EVE Energy is poised to leverage this collaboration to advance innovation and implement green energy technologies. The Company also aims to contribute to global green development goals and address climate change challenges while collaborating with global value chain partners to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About TÜV SÜD

As a world-leading technology service company, SÜD was founded in 1866 with more than 150 years of history and rich industry experience. With more than 1,000 branches in 50 countries around the world and nearly 28,000 employees, TÜV SÜD has made significant technological innovations in the safety and reliability of Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy.

About EVE Energy

Established in 2001, EVE Energy was first listed on Shenzhen GEM in 2009. After 23 years of rapid development, it has grown into a global lithium battery company that possesses core technologies and solutions for consumer batteries, power batteries, and energy storage batteries. Its products are widely applied in the fields of the Internet of Things and the Internet of Energy.

