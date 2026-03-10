Eve Expands Plaintiff AI Workforce Platform to General Availability Following Adoption by 900+ Plaintiff Law Firms

After a year of rapid growth and real-world deployment, Eve's AI workforce platform is now broadly available, bringing autonomous case execution, always-on auditing, and firm-wide intelligence to plaintiff law practices.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve today announced the general availability of Eve 2.0 following a year of production deployments with more than 900 plaintiff firms.

Eve customers have seen exceptional outcomes, including a 2–3x attorney capacity increase for Mike Morse Law Firm, 15% faster case resolution time for Earley Law Firm, and an 80% reduction in complaint drafting time for Smith Clinesmith LLP. Additional customers include Ricci Law, Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers, and the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin—many of which are restructuring how legal work moves through their organizations.

Eve 2.0 introduces AI Agents that advance casework automatically and an AI Auditor that reviews cases for TBIs, mass tort eligibility, and other value drivers every night. Together, they handle large portions of the operational work that typically slows down litigation and inhibits firm growth.

With Eve 2.0, plaintiff law firms can handle more cases, reduce time on desk, and increase settlement values—without expanding headcount.

In the coming months, Eve will introduce an AI Analyst agent designed to surface insights across a firm's entire case portfolio.

"Plaintiff firms don't hit a ceiling because they lack cases; they hit a ceiling because human execution is hard to scale," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve. "The traditional law firm pyramid traps great attorneys in administrative work. Eve fixes that by inserting an AI execution layer. AI Agents move cases forward, AI Auditor reviews the work, and attorneys stay focused on strategy and advocacy."

Breaking the Hiring Bottleneck

Plaintiff law firms have historically scaled by adding staff (paralegals, case managers, and junior attorneys) to handle growing caseloads. But as firms expand, operational complexity grows even faster than legal strategy.

Eve replaces this bottleneck with an elastic, AI-native layer that scales to meet demand. The platform creates a hybrid workforce model where AI handles routine work and continuous review, while humans handle complex tasks that require judgment.

With Eve, AI Agents proactively advance cases as new information arrives, AI Auditor continuously surfaces risks and missed value, and attorneys step in to review and approve work rather than manage every step.

How the Eve AI Workforce Operates Inside the Firm

The expanded Eve platform is organized around roles rather than features, delivering a complete AI workforce across the legal case lifecycle:

AI Agents for Proactive Case Execution: AI Agents act as tireless digital associates that monitor case activity and take action automatically. When medical records arrive, they summarize them. As deadlines approach, they draft required documents. They also manage routine intake, status updates, and scheduling so no client is left waiting. All work is queued for attorney review and approval before it leaves the firm.





AI Agents act as tireless digital associates that monitor case activity and take action automatically. When medical records arrive, they summarize them. As deadlines approach, they draft required documents. They also manage routine intake, status updates, and scheduling so no client is left waiting. All work is queued for attorney review and approval before it leaves the firm. AI Auditor for Unlocking Hidden Case Value: The AI Auditor serves as an always-on senior review layer, examining every document in every case. It flags missed deadlines, overlooked injuries, factual gaps, and risk exposure early—when issues can still be corrected and value preserved.

Instead of relying on memory, manual checks, and heroic effort, Eve ensures execution happens continuously, quality is reviewed systematically, and insight is always available. As firms grow, rigor improves rather than erodes.

"Most legal AI tools behave like assistants waiting for instructions. Eve represents a structural shift," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, IDC. "By embedding autonomous roles directly into the firm's operating model, it turns AI into a working layer of the practice itself—advancing cases, auditing quality, and expanding what a single legal team can handle."

Customer Testimonials

"Our competitive advantage has always been our people," said Jeffrey Glassman, founder of Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers. "With Eve, our team can do more meaningful work and spend more time with clients. It's a total game changer."

"For years, defense firms could overwhelm plaintiff lawyers simply by out-resourcing them," said Dawn Smith, Managing Partner at Smith Clinesmith LLP. "With AI and Eve, one lawyer can now do the work that used to require dozens of people. It levels the playing field—and that changes everything for our clients."

"What I tell people is that every attorney now has an associate, and her name is Eve," said Brian Ricci, founder of Ricci Law Firm. "Being AI-Native means AI is now part of the DNA of how we work. It's not a tool you pull out once in a while. It's how we build cases, prepare for trial, and support our clients every day."

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for Plaintiff Law Firms. Eve is designed to handle the heavy lifting of legal cases, from intake to resolution, by providing tools to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across the entire case lifecycle.

