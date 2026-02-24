Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers Adopts Eve to Accelerate Its Shift to an AI-Native Practice

Eve enables faster case insights, stronger preparation, and more meaningful attorney–client engagement

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers has partnered with leading legal AI platform Eve to transform into an AI-Native law firm. The collaboration brings AI into case development, intake, internal operations, and client communications—allowing attorneys and case managers to deliver stronger outcomes with greater speed, focus, and care.

Founder Jeffrey Glassman, who has grown the firm over more than 30 years, built his practice on one principle: helping people. That commitment fueled his growth from a one-lawyer shop into a multi-office team serving clients across New England and nationwide. The adoption of Eve represents the next chapter of that mission.

"Our competitive advantage has always been our people," said Glassman. "With Eve, our team can do more meaningful work and spend more time with clients. It's a total game changer."

Today, Eve functions as a partner to the team—accelerating research, helping analyze cases, strengthening arguments, streamlining intake, and freeing staff from hours of administrative work. By removing repetitive tasks, such as the creation of medical chronologies, the technology gives attorneys more time for client strategy and direct communication.

Key impacts observed in the early months of adoption include:

Stronger client communication: More time for client updates and strategic guidance.

More time for client updates and strategic guidance. Case development gains: Eve helps identify potential weaknesses and develop counter-arguments, strengthening case value.

Eve helps identify potential weaknesses and develop counter-arguments, strengthening case value. Team empowerment: Case managers and attorneys can handle more work at higher quality.

Case managers and attorneys can handle more work at higher quality. Operational momentum: Processes move faster, and decision-making is clearer.

The firm has also experienced a noticeable cultural lift as AI becomes part of its daily rhythm. Attorneys and case managers say the technology has brought momentum and energy into the work, creating space for more collaboration and deeper client interaction.

Glassman added, "AI has brought so much energy into the firm. It's exciting. It's new. Our case managers and lawyers see what it can do, and it inspires them. For years we've asked our team, 'How can we make your lives better?' Now, with Eve, we finally have a powerful ally to do that."

Glassman believes this is only the beginning of what AI will unlock for the profession. The firm is already seeing accelerated case development, stronger arguments, and more time for client communication—all within a short adoption window.

"The possibilities are endless," he continued. "We're already seeing a huge impact in a short amount of time. Eve enhances our ability to serve clients, strengthen cases, and create a better experience at every step. AI shouldn't be feared—it should be embraced."

"We're thrilled to partner with Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO of Eve. "Jeff's team embodies what it means to adopt AI with purpose. By integrating Eve into core operations, the firm is expanding its capacity, improving outcomes, and creating a work environment where attorneys can focus on delivering exceptional service. This is the future of legal practice."

About Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers

Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers is a Boston-based law firm representing individuals and families throughout the United States in personal injury matters, including car accidents, bicycle accidents, workers' compensation, premises liability, wrongful death, and Social Security Disability claims. For more than 30 years, the firm has been committed to protecting the rights of injured people and giving back to the community through initiatives that promote safety, health, and access to justice. For more information, visit www.jeffreysglassman.com or call 617-777-7777.

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for Plaintiff Law Firms. Eve is designed to handle the heavy lifting of legal cases, from intake to resolution, by providing tools to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across the entire case lifecycle.

For more information, visit https://www.eve.legal/

