Smith Clinesmith LLP Adopts Eve to Build an AI-Native Law Firm and Level the Playing Field in Complex Litigation

National nursing home abuse firm uses leading AI legal platform to accelerate case preparation, strengthen strategy, and expand access to justice

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith Clinesmith LLP, a national litigation firm focused exclusively on nursing home abuse and neglect, has partnered with leading AI legal platform Eve to transform its practice into an AI-native law firm, embedding artificial intelligence at the core of case preparation, litigation strategy, and firm operations.

Led by CEO and Founder, Curtis Clinesmith, and Managing Partner Dawn Smith, Smith Clinesmith represents some of the country's most vulnerable clients in high-stakes, document-intensive litigation—cases traditionally dominated by well-resourced defense firms. By adopting Eve, the firm is using AI to close that gap.

"For years, defense firms could overwhelm plaintiff lawyers simply by out-resourcing them," said Dawn Smith. "With AI and Eve, one lawyer can now do the work that used to require dozens of people. It levels the playing field—and that changes everything for our clients."

Building an AI-Native Law Firm

Rather than adopting AI in isolated steps, Smith Clinesmith has made it central to how the firm practices, using Eve every day to analyze medical records, synthesize case details, prepare for depositions and hearings, and pressure-test arguments in real time, with the biggest immediate change being speed and responsiveness in the moments that matter most.

"To me, an AI-Native law firm means building your firm from AI at the core out," continued Smith. "This means designing intake, pre-litigation, litigation, and trial preparation around how AI can make you faster, sharper, and more effective, rather than trying to bolt it on later."

Key Impacts of Eve Adoption Include:

Beyond efficiency, Eve has reshaped the firm's culture by relieving the grind of "droning" tasks and giving attorneys and case managers more space to focus on strategy, creativity, and client advocacy—and because the tools are user-friendly and deliver value immediately, the team adopted them quickly without the kind of lengthy training that used to stall new systems.

"We're excited to partner with Smith Clinesmith," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO of Eve. "Curtis, Dawn, and their team exemplify what it means to adopt AI with purpose, using it not just to move faster, but to deliver better outcomes and elevate the practice of law. This is what an AI-Native law firm truly looks like."

About Smith Clinesmith

Smith Clinesmith LLP is a renowned nursing home abuse and neglect firm, providing dedicated legal representation for clients nationwide. Nursing home abuse and neglect is our only area of practice, which means our attorneys are able to dedicate 100% of their time, focus, and skill to representing elderly victims of mistreatment and improper nursing home care. Every single one of our attorneys is devoted to serving as a voice for the voiceless, fighting for justice on behalf of our nation's seniors. We strive to hold negligent and abusive caregivers and nursing home staff accountable, as well as to enact change in nursing home standards and practices in order to create better, safer care facilities for the elderly. Led by our founding attorney, Curtis Clinesmith, and Managing Partner, Dawn Smith, our team is composed of experienced, proven trial lawyers who stand ready to fight for you, your loved one, and your family. Over the years, our firm has successfully handled countless nursing home abuse and neglect cases, securing millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for our clients. We understand the law, and we know how to help you fight for the justice you deserve.

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for plaintiff law firms. Built to support the entire case lifecycle, Eve helps legal teams analyze complex records, prepare stronger arguments, streamline workflows, and focus on delivering better outcomes for clients.

