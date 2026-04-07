Eve Surpasses 1,000 Plaintiff Law Firm Customers, Powers Over 200,000 Cases

Milestone reflects growing shift toward AI-native operations across plaintiff law

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve today announced it has surpassed 1,000 plaintiff law firm customers and powered more than 200,000 cases on its platform, marking a clear shift in how plaintiff firms operate.

Across the market, firms are moving toward AI-native workflows to handle more cases, move faster, and improve outcomes without adding headcount. Eve is now embedded across hundreds of thousands of active matters each year, supporting this transition in day-to-day casework.

Customers are seeing measurable impact. Mike Morse Law Firm has increased attorney capacity by 2–3x, Earley Law Firm has reduced case resolution time by 15 percent, and Smith Clinesmith LLP has cut complaint drafting time by 80 percent. Additional customers include Ricci Law, Jeffrey Glassman Injury Lawyers, and the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.

"Plaintiff firms don't hit a ceiling because they lack cases. They hit a ceiling because execution is hard to scale," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve. "That is not the case anymore. With over 1,000 firms on the platform, we're seeing a clear shift in how plaintiff firms operate, from manual workflows to systems that let them take on more work and move cases forward without adding overhead."

What Is Changing Inside Plaintiff Law Firms

For plaintiff firms, the constraint has never been demand. It is the ability to move work through the system. Heavy caseloads, fragmented workflows, and limited staff slow progress and impact outcomes. AI changes that structure by allowing teams to move work forward earlier, maintain consistency across matters, and reduce bottlenecks.

Eve is embedded directly into the core work of a case, enabling firms to move faster without adding headcount. The result is straightforward: firms handle more cases, spend less time per case, and improve outcomes.

Adoption now spans the full plaintiff market, from high-volume practices to complex litigation teams, as firms look to streamline preparation and operate more consistently across matters.

As usage grows, Eve is expanding its capabilities to give firms clearer visibility into case performance and support more proactive workflows across the full lifecycle of a case.

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for Plaintiff Law Firms. Eve is designed to handle the heavy lifting of legal cases, from intake to resolution, by providing tools to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across the entire case lifecycle.

SOURCE Eve