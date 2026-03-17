Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Adopt Eve to Build an AI-Native Law Firm and Scale High-Quality Legal Representation

Statewide personal injury firm embeds Eve's AI legal platform at the core of operations to improve efficiency, strengthen litigation rigor, and enhance the client experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin have partnered with leading AI legal platform Eve to transform its practice into an AI-Native law firm, embedding artificial intelligence across casework, operations, and firm-wide workflows.

Led by President James Farrin, the firm represents thousands of clients across personal injury, workers' compensation, Social Security disability, mass torts, and eminent domain. As case volumes and complexity have increased, the firm made a deliberate decision to move beyond treating technology as an optional accelerator and instead make Eve essential to how the firm operates.

"For a long time, I thought technology was important but secondary—an accelerant," said Farrin. "That's no longer true. Eve has become essential to running a great law firm. You can't avoid it and still expect to operate at the highest level."

Building an AI-Native Law Firm

Rather than adopting AI in isolated use cases, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin have committed to using Eve consistently across the organization, with clear playbooks and role-specific workflows for attorneys, case managers, and litigation teams. The goal is not episodic efficiency, but firm-wide skill and fluency.

"To me, being AI-Native means using it everywhere, not just on one case or with one person," Farrin said. "It's a skill, and firms that build that skill across their teams will have a real competitive advantage."

Attorneys are already using Eve to accelerate document review, identify issues earlier, prepare for litigation more efficiently, and reduce time spent on repetitive, labor-intensive tasks. In some cases, work that previously took a full day or more can now be completed in under an hour.

Impact on Culture, Economics, and Client Experience

Beyond productivity gains, Eve is reshaping the firm's culture by freeing teams to focus on higher-value work and client relationships.

"Technology and AI shouldn't sit between us and our clients; it should work behind us," Farrin said. "Eve allows our people to spend less time worrying about back-office work and more time delivering a better client experience."

The firm expects AI to materially improve its economics over time by increasing efficiency, improving accuracy, and allowing teams to handle more cases without scaling headcount at the same rate. That efficiency also enables the firm to pursue complex or previously marginal cases more effectively, expanding access to high-quality legal representation.

Choosing Eve as a Long-Term Partner

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin selected Eve not only for its capabilities, but for its willingness to collaborate closely with a large, operationally mature law firm.

"I wanted a partner who would listen," Farrin said. "We've spent decades building processes that work. Eve understood that and was willing to evolve the product with us, rather than forcing us into a rigid model."

"We're proud to partner with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO of Eve. "James and his team are adopting AI thoughtfully and at scale—using it to strengthen rigor, improve outcomes, and preserve the human values at the heart of great legal work. This is exactly what an AI-native law firm should look like."

About The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 73,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

About Eve

Eve is a leading Legal AI platform for plaintiff law firms. Built to support the entire case lifecycle, Eve helps legal teams analyze complex records, prepare stronger arguments, streamline workflows, and focus on delivering better outcomes for clients.

For more information, visit https://www.eve.legal/

SOURCE Eve