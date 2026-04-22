Six Top Law Firms Win Inaugural Torties Awards for Best Personal Injury Advertising

Presented by Eve, the awards recognize the most memorable personal injury advertising in the country

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six personal injury law firms have been named winners of the inaugural Torties Awards, a new national award presented by Eve, recognizing the most memorable and effective advertising in plaintiff law.

The awards honor campaigns that break through in one of the most competitive categories in marketing, where firms have only seconds to capture attention and be remembered. This year's winners were selected for their ability to combine storytelling, creativity, and cultural relevance to drive real impact.

The 2026 Torties Award winners include:

George Sink Injury Lawyers , whose "All Nines" campaign turned a phone number into a cultural phenomenon

, whose "All Nines" campaign turned a phone number into a cultural phenomenon Mike Morse Law Firm , which built a multi-year brand presence anchored by a recurring character and fan engagement

, which built a multi-year brand presence anchored by a recurring character and fan engagement Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro , whose "Road to Justice" campaign reflects deep cultural resonance with its audience

, whose "Road to Justice" campaign reflects deep cultural resonance with its audience Mama Justice , whose "The Letter" campaign centers real client experience

, whose "The Letter" campaign centers real client experience Miley Legal , which used humor to drive a 15 percent increase in business

, which used humor to drive a 15 percent increase in business Nicolet Law, whose Super Bowl campaign reinforced one of the most recognizable regional legal brands in the country

Personal injury advertising is one of the most competitive and creative categories in marketing, where firms must earn attention quickly and build lasting recall. The campaigns recognized by the Torties demonstrate what it takes to stand out.

"Three seconds is all most firms get. The ones people remember stick," said Jay Madheswaran, CEO and co-founder of Eve, which created the Torties Awards. "The Torties recognize firms that treat this as more than ads. It's how you build trust that lasts."

Raising the Bar for Plaintiff Law Marketing

The Torties reflect a broader shift in how leading firms approach marketing. Template-driven advertising is losing ground to campaigns that feel distinct, culturally grounded, and intentional.

The firms recognized this year invested in creative approaches that reflect their communities, values, and voice. As competition intensifies and attention fragments, the ability to stand out in-market is becoming as important as the ability to execute casework efficiently.

The Torties will be awarded annually, with future editions expanding to recognize additional campaigns and creative categories across plaintiff law.

About the Torties Awards

The Torties Awards are a quarterly program created and presented by Eve to recognize excellence in personal injury law advertising. The awards honor campaigns that drive memorability, trust, and measurable business impact across the United States.

About Eve

Eve is where plaintiff lawyers work on their cases, exponentially more efficiently, tackling anything from intake through pre-litigation and into litigation. For more information, visit www.eve.legal.

SOURCE Eve