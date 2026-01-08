Even A Pothole Can Pave The Way To Victory When You Follow God's Plan

Xulon Press presents a self-help resource for Spanish-language readers.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Anthony Lightfoot offers a message of faith, hope and transformation with his book, Un Bache en el Camino: ¡Cuando el Señor diga paz, habrá paz! [A Pothole in the Way: When the Lord Speaks Peace, There Will Be Peace!] ($36.49, paperback, 9798868523618; $9.99, e-book, 9798868523625).

Lightfoot reminds his readers that every obstacle in their path can be an opportunity for a great victory when they trust in God's divine plan.

Un Bache en el Camino

"I understand that every person encounters challenges, and the desire of my heart is to offer a resource that carefully guides them to develop their own strategies for calming their inner storms," said Lightfoot.

Dr. Anthony Lightfoot is a US Navy veteran, therapist, author, and businessman, dedicated to helping others overcome the challenges of life through a combination of clinical experience and faith-based guidance. He is the founder and executive director of Divine Intervention Treatment Solutions, Inc., and Setting the Captives Free, LLC, organizations committed to serving those affected by homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. Lightfoot holds a Doctorate degree in theology and Biblical studies, a Master's in marriage and family therapy, and a Bachelor's in psychology and human services.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Un Bache en el Camino: ¡Cuando el Señor diga paz, habrá paz! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

