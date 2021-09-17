Even More All-Around Protection for iPhone 13 Models from OtterBox

"OtterBox engineers developed these cases specifically to complement the amazing new iPhone 13 lineup," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "These thin iPhone cases pay tribute to the sleek, flat-edge design, are 'Made for MagSafe' and work with OtterBox screen protection to keep iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro extra safeguarded from every angle."

The powerful and beautiful new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models deserve a case that reflects your creative side. Available in an array of colorful graphic designs, Figura Series precisely frames the iconic shape of iPhone and is "Made for MagSafe." The case features an ultra-slim profile that slips easily into pockets and is easy to install. The flexible, soft-touch material offers a comfortable grip and the raised edges help keep your camera and Super Retina XDR display safe.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro offer incredible durability and drop performance. Slim and striking with a splash of color, Aneu Series is designed for a perfect fit, and with a durable matte shell, this slim case provides even more protection from drops, bumps and fumbles. Aneu Series is also designed to interact with Apple's MagSafe ecosystem and pays homage to this innovative new technology with the now-iconic circle graphic.

All iPhone 13 models also feature bright and immersive Super Retina XDR displays, protected by the innovative Ceramic Shield front cover. The Amplify Glare Guard screen protector provides even more confidence with superior scratch resistance, and anti-glare technology that allows you to tone down your screen's brightness and preserve battery life, even in harsh outdoor lighting. Quick and easy to install, Amplify Glare Guard is backed by the OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty, and when purchased at Apple retail, Amplify Glare Guard will be installed using an exclusive screen application process.

Complete the accessory ensemble with a new OtterBox Folding Stand for MagSafe Charger, also available now at Apple Retail, apple.com and otterbox.com .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving .

Explore more at otterbox.com .

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

www.otterbox.com

