Evenflo® Earns Five Honors in Parents 2026 Best for Baby Awards

From on-the-go to at-home essentials, Evenflo's award-winning innovations support families through every stage of parenting

CANTON, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenflo®, a trusted leader in baby gear for over 100 years, has earned five honors in the prestigious annual Parents Best for Baby Awards, recognizing the top 100 baby products of the year. Spanning On-the-Go and Nursery categories, these awards celebrate Evenflo's commitment to safety, innovation, and thoughtful design for modern families.

The Parents 2026 Best for Baby award-winning Evenflo products include: Categories: on-the-go, nursery, and feeding.

Evenflo® - Best for Baby Awards

The Parents Best for Baby Awards annually unite industry experts, real-world testers, and Parents editorial team to recognize the most outstanding baby products. Each winner is chosen through a rigorous process that evaluates safety, usability, design, and value, helping expecting and new parents discover the most reliable, innovative, and functional products available.

"These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect what matters most to parents today: safety, convenience, and confidence," said Jon Conaway, VP, Product Management at Evenflo. "We're proud to offer products that help families navigate everyday parenting with ease. Seeing five of our products recognized, across categories of car seats, strollers, and home, reinforces our commitment to thoughtful innovation that families can trust."

From versatile travel systems that adapt to growing families to nursery essentials designed for comfort and ease, Evenflo continues to innovate with purpose, meeting parents wherever they are in their journey.

Consumers can view the full list of winners in this year's Parents Best for Baby Awards by visiting Parents.com. To learn more and shop Evenflo's Best for Baby award-winning products, visit: https://www.evenflo.com/pages/parents-best-for-baby-2026

About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than one hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer, and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking.

In 2025, our commitment to innovation was recognized when the Revolve180 LiteMax NXT featuring SensorySoothe was named by TIME to its prestigious "Best Inventions of 2025" list - a testament to our ongoing mission to create parenting‑trusted products that deliver safety, convenience, and peace of mind. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

1 *Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Juvenile Products, Car Seats, Rotating Car Seats, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan 2022 - Oct 2025

SOURCE Evenflo