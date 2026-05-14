Evenflo® Earns Five Honors in Parents 2026 Best for Baby Awards

News provided byEvenflo
May 14, 2026, 09:00 ET
From on-the-go to at-home essentials, Evenflo's award-winning innovations support families through every stage of parenting
CANTON, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evenflo®, a trusted leader in baby gear for over 100 years, has earned five honors in the prestigious annual Parents Best for Baby Awards, recognizing the top 100 baby products of the year. Spanning On-the-Go and Nursery categories, these awards celebrate Evenflo's commitment to safety, innovation, and thoughtful design for modern families.
The Parents 2026 Best for Baby award-winning Evenflo products include: Categories: on-the-go, nursery, and feeding.
- Best Rotational Car Seat: Evenflo® Revolve360™ Slim 2-in-1 Rotating Car Seat with Green & Gentle™ Fabrics - A slimmed-down spin on America's best-selling rotating car seat1, the Revolve360 features 360° rotation and soft, eco-friendly Green & Gentle™ fabric free of added chemicals.
- Best Travel System: Evenflo® Transformer™ Stroller to Wagon System Featuring LiteMax™ NXT Infant Car Seat – Seamlessly converting from a stroller to wagon, this innovative travel system - featuring the LiteMax NXT Infant Car Seat - offers 9 modes of use for ultimate versatility.
- Best Portable Crib: Evenflo® Eris™ One-Hand Playard – A dual-purpose bassinet and playard with one-hand setup featuring SensorySoothe® technology, designed to provide both safe sleep and play options for on-the-go families.
- Best Value Bassinet: Evenflo® Cora™ 3-Level Adjustable Bassinet – An innovative bassinet that soothes with SensorySoothe® lights, music, and sounds, offers three modes of use for a child up to 12 months, and is lightweight for effortless room-to-room use.
- Best Adjustable High Chair: Evenflo® Bria™ RightSeat™ Multi-Stage High Chair - Ergonomically designed with a 4-position adjustable seat and footrest to support proper posture, this piece offers extended-use modes, and a removable BPA-free tray, with easy, tool-free assembly in just three steps
The Parents Best for Baby Awards annually unite industry experts, real-world testers, and Parents editorial team to recognize the most outstanding baby products. Each winner is chosen through a rigorous process that evaluates safety, usability, design, and value, helping expecting and new parents discover the most reliable, innovative, and functional products available.
"These awards are especially meaningful because they reflect what matters most to parents today: safety, convenience, and confidence," said Jon Conaway, VP, Product Management at Evenflo. "We're proud to offer products that help families navigate everyday parenting with ease. Seeing five of our products recognized, across categories of car seats, strollers, and home, reinforces our commitment to thoughtful innovation that families can trust."
From versatile travel systems that adapt to growing families to nursery essentials designed for comfort and ease, Evenflo continues to innovate with purpose, meeting parents wherever they are in their journey.
Consumers can view the full list of winners in this year's Parents Best for Baby Awards by visiting Parents.com. To learn more and shop Evenflo's Best for Baby award-winning products, visit: https://www.evenflo.com/pages/parents-best-for-baby-2026
About Evenflo
Families have trusted Evenflo for more than one hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer, and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking.
In 2025, our commitment to innovation was recognized when the Revolve180 LiteMax NXT featuring SensorySoothe was named by TIME to its prestigious "Best Inventions of 2025" list - a testament to our ongoing mission to create parenting‑trusted products that deliver safety, convenience, and peace of mind. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.
1 *Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Juvenile Products, Car Seats, Rotating Car Seats, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan 2022 - Oct 2025
SOURCE Evenflo
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