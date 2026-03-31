Event Modules Returns to Support Opening Day with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Delivering Rapid-Deploy Infrastructure for On-Site Operations

PHOENIX, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Modules, a leader in rapidly deployable mobile infrastructure, today announced its return to support Opening Day operations for the Arizona Diamondbacks through its ongoing partnership with American Medical Response (AMR).

Following a successful deployment during last season's games, Event Modules' flagship MobileOp4 unit will once again provide a climate-controlled, high-performance environment to support on-site medical and operational teams at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Event Modules returns for a second season supporting Diamondbacks Opening Day with rapid-deploy infrastructure via AMR. Post this

"This is exactly the type of environment these units were built for," said Dawson Blankinship, Co-Founder of Event Modules. "High-traffic, high-energy events require real infrastructure—not temporary setups. We're proud to support AMR and the Diamondbacks with a solution that enhances both response capability and on-site experience."

Proven Performance at the Highest Level of Events

During the previous season, AMR utilized the MobileOp4 unit as part of its event medical operations for Diamondbacks games, benefiting from a controlled, efficient workspace designed for real-time response and coordination.

A New Standard Beyond Tents and Temporary Setups

Event Modules' MobileOp4 system is redefining how operators approach on-site infrastructure. Designed for rapid deployment and flexibility, each unit supports a wide range of use cases, including medical stations, command and control operations, cooling environments, security hubs, and guest services.

Built for Events, Ready for Anything

Originally developed to address gaps in disaster response, MobileOp4 is engineered to perform across both planned events and emergency scenarios.

About Event Modules

Event Modules provides rapidly deployable mobile infrastructure designed for events, emergency response, and field operations. Powered by the MobileOp4 system, the company delivers flexible, high-performance environments that support medical, operational, and guest-facing needs—anytime, anywhere.

SOURCE Event Modules LLC