Event-Record 160,000 People Apply for the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Organizers of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series Unveil New Event Logos

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will notify runners today of their selection status for the 2025 event. The race, which is the final event in the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, continues to see unprecedented interest with more than 160,000 individuals applying for a chance to participate. Those who secure an entry into the race will join another record-breaking field with more than 53,000 participants expected to cross the finish line in Grant Park on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Today's selection shows growing interest and participation in the Shamrock Shuffle 8K Run, Chicago 13.1 and Chicago Marathon, which together form the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series. In 2024, the events welcomed more than 81,000 finishers, with 2,700 completing all three Series events. As enthusiasm in the events builds, event organizers are excited to unveil a new look and feel for the third rendition of the Series. The new logos connect each event and celebrate the unique attributes that the local and global running communities associate with the popular road races.

"Today we welcome a new field of participants to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon and launch the next chapter of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "When we started the Series in 2023, our goal was to celebrate the Chicago running community, from individuals discovering the sport for the first time to our longtime participants. We continue to be humbled by the running community's enthusiasm and embrace of the events and we're excited to launch a new look that celebrates Chicago, the spirit of each race and the achievement made possible through the dedication of thousands of runners."

Individuals interested in participating in the 2025 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series are encouraged to register early, as all races are expected to sell out in 2025. Continue reading for more information about the events that make up the Chicago Distance Series.

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Runners who receive an entry through today's drawing will join those who guaranteed their entry into the race during the four-week application window. Guaranteed entries include Bank of America Chicago Marathon legacy finishers, time qualifiers, international tour group participants, charity runners, 2024 Bank of America Chicago Distance Series finishers and those who cancelled their 2024 race entries.

Runners who did not receive an entry through the drawing can still sign up through the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Charity Program. Since 2002, the Charity Program has generated more than $322 million for local, national and global causes. The 2025 Charity Program includes 217 nonprofit organizations raising funds related to 10 cause categories: Advocacy, Animal Rights and Welfare, Education, Environment, First Responder and Military, Healthcare, Research, Social Service, Sports and Youth Development. Individuals who register to run with an official charity at this time are required to raise a minimum of $2,100. For a list of official charities and information on how to register by joining a charity team, go to chicagomarathon.com/charity.

For the latest event updates, registered participants and community members are encouraged to visit the Event FAQ which is available at chicagomarathon.com.

Bank of America Chicago 13.1

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The fourth annual half marathon is set to welcome more than 9,000 finishers on a course that weaves through the historic parks and boulevards of the West Side, starting and finishing in Garfield Park. Following the race, participants and community members are encouraged to celebrate at the Race Day Festival, featuring a mix of entertainment, health and wellness activities and community activations including the West Wellness Walk, a 1.31-mile walk on Saturday, May 31.

Additional details about the 2025 event and registration information are available at chicago13point1.com.

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025. This beloved Chicago tradition in its 44th year is regarded as the official kickoff to the running season and a continuation of the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. The race is set to welcome more than 24,000 participants to a one-of-a-kind 8K Run (4.97 miles) through Chicago's Loop. Fitness enthusiasts looking for shorter distance events are encouraged to join The Mile event on Saturday, March 22, or the 2-Mile Walk on Sunday. All three events will start and finish in Chicago's Grant Park.

Additional details about the 2025 event and registration information are available at shamrockshuffle.com.

