Event Ticketing and Registration Platform Ticketbud, Wins Austin A-List Award

"Austin is truly a hub for innovation, so receiving this award in a city like ours is particularly special. Years ago, I was inspired by the motto of my Alma Mater, "My Heart is in the Work." Winning the Austin A-list Award brings that motto to life for the entire Ticketbud team. Our team works hard to drive innovation, and stand apart in a crowded marketplace. Ticketbud has come a long way in the last couple of years, building a powerful and scalable ticketing platform. We also recognize our loyal customers who have been on this journey with us, and whose feedback has been vital to the evolution of our service. The team and I are looking forward to driving the next level innovation in our industry to optimize events and empower event organizers. We remain enthusiastic, eager and humble, as our best work is yet to come."

Ticketbud CEO, Kayhan Ahmadi

Ticketbud is committed to continuous improvement with ongoing product updates being announced.

Visit the Ticketbud Blog for more details and photos from the Austin A-List Awards .

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Listen to the Ticketbud Tidbits Podcast for advice from event organizers, for event organizers:

Spotify , iTunes & SoundCloud .

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://ticketbud.com

