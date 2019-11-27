Event Ticketing Platform Ticketbud Has Holiday Festivals All Lit Up Over Their Online Ticketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud is excited to announce a new partnership with popular Texas holiday experience, Old West Christmas Light Fest. Set on a ranch twenty minutes outside of San Antonio, this event is a truly unique Texas Christmas experience.

Ticketbud's event ticketing platform is ideally designed to manage the needs of high-volume multi-day holiday festivals. Ticketbud has established successful partnerships with a wide range of events and festivals, from smaller pop-up events to large scale multi-day festivals. Ticketbud is fast positioning themselves as the provider of choice for holiday festivals, food festivals and family events. Organizers are switching to Ticketbud to take advantage of service, features and tools that maximize sales and year on year growth.

"Ticketbud's multi-day event calendars enhance the ticket buyer experience and convert more sales. Event tags make multi-day reporting clearer with customizable data segmentation. Our unlimited ticket programming gives organizers greater flexibility, while our ongoing customer support really sets us apart," says Kayhan Ahmadi, Ticketbud CEO.

Old West Christmas Light Fest is a holiday experience running from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day. An immersive light show experience set in an old western town, with a synchronized light show, laser tag in the lights and Christmas Escape Rooms. The event's various ticketing options and activity bookings, across a four-week period, required a robust system to manage ticket programming.

"Ticketbud's completely customized ticketing platform has helped us create a better event experience overall, especially thanks to the fully integrated point of sale experience. We look forward to better data tracking and analysis to help us throughout our event planning and marketing," explains Dawn Robinette, Marketing Director, Old West Christmas Light Fest.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user-friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real human customer support. Flexible payouts enable early access to funds, while organizers have access to powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and all their event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud