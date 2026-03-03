Ticketbud Powers Event Ticketing for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and Other GBH Virtual and In-Person Events

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud will support another year of GBH events, including managing ticket distribution and customer service for the annual production tour of ANTIQUES ROADSHOW—PBS's most watched ongoing series—as it heads into filming its 31st season.

Now airing its 30th season, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW draws thousands of attendees nationwide through highly anticipated, free appraisal events. This year marks the fourth year that Ticketbud has supported the show's ticket distribution and handling, including onsite entry processes, through its all-in-one event ticketing platform.

"Ticketbud makes it easy for us to manage multiple methods of ticketing, ensure smooth timed entries, and support attendees who may need a little extra help tracking down their tickets before the event or at the door," said Jo Sagar, Event Producer for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW.

The continuous flow of attendees and commitment to an enjoyable event experience requires a full suite of tools to ensure a seamless experience for both guests and event staff:

Timed-entry ticketing helps maintain steady gate entries and reduce wait times

Real-time reporting tracks crowd flow and allows for quick troubleshooting

Ticket groups improves management of multiple ticketing methods

Mobile scanning supports fast and reliable check-in

"Just as important, Ticketbud's responsive customer service and easy-to-use mobile tools make it so staff and volunteer teams can jump in quickly and feel confident managing tickets and entry," said Sagar.

In addition to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, GBH uses Ticketbud to manage dozens of other virtual and in-person events throughout the year, including community programs and member experiences.

"GBH runs some of the most complex, high-visibility free events in public media," said Ticketbud CEO Kayhan Ahmadi. "Their renewal gives us confidence that we are building tools that work in the real world, for real people, whether they're seasoned producers, first-time volunteers, or attendees who just want a great event experience."

The ANTIQUES ROADSHOW ticket sweepstakes for the upcoming season launched on January 12, 2026. More information is available on the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW website .

