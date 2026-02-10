Newest Ticketbud Offering Helps Event Marketers Track Return on Ad Spend (ROAS)

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticketbud recently empowered a long-term client to develop a custom Revenue/ROAS Tracking capability, designed to help event organizers track the return on their online advertising spend with precision and granularity.

The capability was developed to solve a specific pain point for one of Ticketbud's largest and long-term clients, Austin Trail of Lights, which needed a way to link Google and Meta ad clicks to revenue outcomes. Now, organizers of the city's most widely attended holiday show can track ad engagement, tickets sold, and total order value alongside advertising spend.

"With an event as large and complex as Trail of Lights, we need clear visibility into how our marketing investments perform," said Cat Sidle, Digital Media & Consumer Marketing Manager at Forefront Networks, which operates Austin Trail of Lights. "Working with Ticketbud to create this practical tool enabled us to refine our spending and strategies for 2025. And it will only become more important in the years to come as we learn and build from the insights we gain from it."

Understanding the effectiveness of digital advertising is critical to operational planning and event profitability. Ticketbud's designed the capability to go beyond tracking engagement metrics, pinpointing which ads are bringing in sales, how buying behavior changes throughout the week, and which campaigns and audiences generate the strongest return.

For event teams like Austin Trail of Lights managing large-scale events with significant marketing budgets, the added granularity removes guesswork from campaign planning and performance, helping them identify and reach their audience. But the capability is equally important for organizers running niche, non-profit, or community events with smaller budgets, who need affordable and accessible tools to help them reach and resonate with their audiences.

"At any scale of event, organizers are under immense pressure to justify every marketing dollar spent. And now, Ticketbud can give them that clarity," said Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud. "By working closely with the Trail of Lights team, we were able to reengineer our tooling to solve a real pain point and make planning easier for them throughout the year."

Ticketbud's Revenue and ROAS tracking highlights the company's white-glove approach to supporting event partners. Ticketbud's flexible platform and service offerings meet organizers where they are at to understand specific challenges and translate those insights into smarter ticketing solutions. From large-scale, highly marketed events to smaller community gatherings, Ticketbud's platform and team are built to adapt to the realities of how events are actually run.

