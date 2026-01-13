Event Tickets Center Named University of Denver's Secondary Ticketing Partner

Partnership Will Serve the Pioneers' Fan Base and Community with Increased Access to Seamless Ticketing Experiences

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Tickets Center (ETC), the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences, announces its newest collegiate partnership with the University of Denver (DU) Athletic Department. ETC will serve as the Pioneers' Official Secondary Ticketing Partner for the 2026-27 athletic seasons, giving DU fans opportunities to exciting cross-brand activations and access to secure resale tickets for athletic events.

The University of Denver continues to elevate game-day experiences across its athletic programs, joining the premiere West Coast Conference in 2026. This partnership is especially meaningful to ETC's team members who reside in Denver. The close proximity allows ETC to make a direct impact throughout DU's community, having the chance to attend games, promote games with footage on socials, and execute an ETC Cares charitable initiative, including a special future meet and greet for lucky fans.

"As a proud two-time alum and former student athlete, our partnership with DU's athletic program is close to home for me and the wider team," said Nick Gardner, VP of Digital Product Delivery at ETC. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to serve DU's fan base over the next two seasons as they enter a new conference and exemplify athletic excellence for Denver!"

As part of the agreement, ETC will collaborate with DU Athletics through a variety of marketing assets including video board features, commercial spots on the program's streaming network, banner ads and digital activations. The goal of this collaboration is to provide DU students, fans and faculty with a seamless ticket-buying process and further the joint mission of creating opportunities for more people to experience live events that mean the most to them.

For more information about purchasing Pioneer tickets, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/ or follow on social media for the latest updates.

About Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center (ETC) is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. To learn more, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/, or follow ETC on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

