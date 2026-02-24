Event Tickets Center Receives Finalist Nomination for Denver Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work

The Leading Secondary Ticket Marketplace was Recognized as a Finalist in the Small Business Category for Cultivating a Top-Tier Work Environment

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Tickets Center (ETC), the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences, announced today its placement as a finalist for the Denver Business Journal's 2026 Best Places to Work. ETC was recognized in the small business category as an organization that creates an outstanding workplace environment and team culture.

This recognition from the Denver Business Journal is a direct result of ETC's incredible team members. Being selected as a finalist is especially meaningful for the company, as a team who is committed to uplifting one another for growth and success, providing fans nationwide with top-tier live events and customer support, and giving back to the Denver community through its ETC Cares program. ETC values collaboration with its community through partnerships with entities like The University of Denver and local nonprofits.

"As a Denver local, I'm especially honored for Event Tickets Center to be recognized by Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work program," said Abby Croell, Director of Brand, Social and Partnerships at ETC. "We've worked hard to create a place where everyone feels encouraged to do what they're best at, and knows the rest of the team has their back. By focusing on each person's unique strengths and helping one another succeed, we'd built a foundation of mutual support that allows us to take on tough challenges. We are proud to be considered for this prestigious honor and thankful for the acknowledgement."

The Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work program, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, honors and recognizes local organizations that have cultivated exceptional workplace settings. Category winners for the 2026 Best Places to Work awards will be announced at an in-person ceremony in April of this year.

For more information about Event Tickets Center, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/ or follow on social media for the latest updates.

About Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center (ETC) is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. To learn more, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/ , or follow ETC on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Press Inquiries:

Cara Sutherlan

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Event Tickets Center