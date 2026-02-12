Eventide Communications and The Public Safety Group Announce PSAP Training Partnership

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications and The Public Safety Group (PSG) announced a new partnership and platform integration to help public safety answering points (PSAPs) improve onboarding, quality assurance (QA) and continuing education through a single program. Eventide Communications will present the program at APCO International's Wellness & Workforce Summit on Feb. 18-19 in Phoenix, highlighting practical ways PSAP leaders can strengthen consistency, coaching and long-term workforce support.

The partnership brings together Eventide's Critical Insights AI (CI AI) with The Public Safety Group's established online training curriculum, led by industry veteran, PSG founder and owner Tony Harrison. PSG has trained public safety professionals nationwide since 1994, delivering online courses for 911 operators, police dispatchers and public safety telecommunicators. CI AI is Eventide's cloud-based analytics platform that integrates with NexLog DX-Series recorders to securely analyze recorded interactions, automate QA evaluations and streamline supervisory review, supporting hiring, onboarding, training, QA and continuing education across the communications center lifecycle.

Under the partnership, purchasing CI AI includes access to PSG's online training modules through a unified solution.

CI AI uses automated QA results to surface clear, easy-to-analyze insights that help leaders identify skill gaps and confidently assign the most relevant PSG training modules. This alignment connects evaluation results directly to training topics and specific modules, helping agencies close the loop between performance review, coaching and continuing education.

"This Eventide Communications and PSG partnership further solidifies both organizations' long history of commitment to excellence in 911 call handling and dispatch performance. Now with this tight integration between both applications, PSAPs and emergency communications centers can strengthen onboarding, QA and continuing education through one coordinated program," said Harrison.

"With CI AI and PSG training working together, supervisors can move from evaluation to targeted development in a more consistent, measurable way," said Brian Roberts, vice president of sales at Eventide Communications. "The result is a full-featured closed-loop QA and training program that supports leadership priorities tied to performance, staffing stability and workforce support."

For more information about The Public Safety Group, visit www.publicsafetygroup.com

To learn more about Critical Insights AI and to request a demo, visit www.eventidecommunications.com/product/critical-insights-ai/

About Eventide Communications LLC

For over 50 years, Eventide Communications has developed and produced innovative recording technologies within the USA. With over 9,000 installations in 82 countries and counting, Eventide's Linux-based NexLog DX-Series recorders are trusted worldwide for reliability and security. Their latest innovation, Critical Insights AI, gives public safety answering points a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence tools to automate processes and optimize resources. Whether it's public safety, air traffic control, healthcare, or defense, Eventide gives your team the technology needed to cut through the noise and capture clarity in data communications.

About The Public Safety Group

The Public Safety Group (PSG) was incorporated in 1994 to train public safety professionals and provides training for more than 1,000 public safety professionals each month across the United States. PSG delivers professional, motivational instruction that can be customized by the agency and offered online for dispatchers' onboarding and continuing education. PSG's online courses support 911 operators, police, dispatchers, and public safety telecommunicators and cover topics ranging from foundational telecommunicator training to high-risk, high-acuity incident types.

