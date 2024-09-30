Eventide Communications Announces New Distribution Partnership with Logic Wireless for Australia and New Zealand Regions

LITTLE FERRY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide Communications is pleased to announce a new partnership with Logic Wireless, a key distributor of critical communications solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

With this partnership, Logic Wireless is appointed as the preferred and premier distribution partner of Eventide's NexLog DX-Series recording solutions across the ANZ region, supporting sectors including public safety, transport, and mission-critical industries. This partnership is a natural extension of our vision to better support our existing ANZ customers, partners, and dealers.

"This is an exciting time for Eventide Communications to further increase our local footprint with a focused presence in many areas across the ANZ region. Logic Wireless brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the critical communications space, which complements Eventide Communications' class-leading mission-critical recording offerings to provide value-added solutions and services locally," said Brad Basile, COO of Eventide Communications.

Eventide Communications will be joining Logic Wireless at Comms Connect Melbourne 2024 on October 16-17. Eventide's Brad Basile and Ashwin Dinkar, VP of Defense and International Business, will be at Comms Connect to engage with industry professionals and discuss the capabilities of NexLog DX-Series recorders. Visitors will be able to explore how these systems enhance operational efficiency and support mission-critical communication needs in public safety, transport sectors, and beyond.

About Eventide Communications LLC

Eventide Communications LLC has been a leader in mission-critical recording systems for over 50 years, providing reliable and secure voice and data capture solutions. Eventide's NexLog DX-Series recorders are deployed in over 8,000 installations across 80+ countries, helping organizations in sectors such as public safety, air traffic control, and defense meet their communication recording and compliance requirements. The company works with a global network of trusted local dealers who provide expert sales, service, and ongoing support, ensuring that each solution is tailored to the unique needs of its users.

About Logic Wireless

Logic Wireless is a trusted distributor of critical communications solutions, serving clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The company specializes in delivering advanced communications technologies and offers a range of solutions tailored to support sectors such as public safety, transport, and utilities.

For more information about Logic Wireless, please visit: www.logicwireless.com.au

For more details about Comms Connect, please visit: https://www.eventidecommunications.com/comms-connect-melbourne-2024/

