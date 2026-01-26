Events across Alaska showcase school choice options

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Alaska and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Last Frontier State, more than 60 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student assembly in Wasilla and a school choice expo in Anchorage.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "Alaska School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for Alaska kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Alaska at: schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska

"Alaska's combination of district transfer options, correspondence programs, and growing charter school opportunities gives families multiple pathways to find the right learning environment," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"We're seeing more families in Alaska explore their school options and make choices that help their kids succeed, which matters because our state's future depends on ensuring every child receives an education that unlocks their full potential," said Hadassah Knight, Director of Alaska School Choice-Anchorage.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

