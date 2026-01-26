Events across West Virginia showcase school choice options

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in West Virginia and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Mountain State, more than 210 schools and organizations are taking part by hosting events, including a student showcase in Charleston.

Gov. Patrick Morrisey is marking the week with a proclamation recognizing Jan. 25–31 as "West Virginia School Choice Week" and highlighting the education options available to families across the state.

Learning choices for West Virginia students include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in West Virginia at: schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.

"As options continue to expand in the Mountain State, our goal is to make sure that parents have timely, accurate, and jargon-free information so that they understand the choices available to them and feel confident in navigating those choices," said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"School choice helps students in West Virginia by giving families real options to find a learning environment where their child can thrive because when families are in charge, kids do better," said Tiffany Hoben, Director of Education Partnerships and Strategy at the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week